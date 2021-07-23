Athletes celebrated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in an empty stadium

Amid the protests, athletes tested positive for COVID-19, a scandal involving the director of the opening ceremony, and a coronavirus wave in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics kicked off (a year late) on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.

Despite the largely empty stands and the curious choreography (which, to be fair, happens every year – remember the UK wheeled beds in 2012?), the athletes seemed happy to finally represent their country.

Let the games begin!