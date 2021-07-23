World

Athletes celebrated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in an empty stadium

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 9 Less than a minute

Amid the protests, athletes tested positive for COVID-19, a scandal involving the director of the opening ceremony, and a coronavirus wave in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics kicked off (a year late) on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.

Despite the largely empty stands and the curious choreography (which, to be fair, happens every year – remember the UK wheeled beds in 2012?), the athletes seemed happy to finally represent their country.

Let the games begin!


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Florida condo collapse body search officially ends

2 hours ago

Violence casts a shadow over post-apartheid democratic gains in South Africa

3 hours ago

The European Union medicines regulator authorizes the Moderna vaccine for children 12 years and older.

4 hours ago

Central China’s flood death toll stands at 56, losses $ 10 billion – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button