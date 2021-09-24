At UN, Pakistani Prime Minister calls for “bold measures” to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

“A destabilized and chaotic Afghanistan will once again become a haven for international terrorists – the reason the United States came to Afghanistan in the first place,” Khan said in a pre-recorded speech at the annual high-level segment of the Assembly General of the United Nations. .

Aider l’Afghanistan

Dans un discours de grande envergure qui a abordé les impacts du changement climatique, les retombées continues de la pandémie et la nécessité de parvenir à un développement durable pour tous, le Premier ministre a également mis en garde contre les « répercussions graves » imminentes à la suite de la prise de contrôle des talibans. de l’Afghanistan le mois dernier, non seulement pour les voisins de ce pays, mais partout.

« Il n’y a qu’une seule voie à suivre. Nous devons renforcer et stabiliser le gouvernement actuel », a-t-il déclaré, affirmant que si la communauté mondiale « encourage [the Taliban]”to respect human rights, drive terrorists off their soil and have an inclusive government,” it will be a win-win situation for everyone. “

He stressed: “This is a critical time for Afghanistan. Help is needed there. Humanitarian aid must be brought there immediately ”.

Indeed, he said that according to the UN, half of the Afghan population is already vulnerable, and by next year nearly 90 percent of the population will fall below the poverty line.

Noting the “bold steps” taken by the UN secretary general, he urged world leaders to “mobilize the international community and move in this direction”.

Triple challenge

The world is facing the triple challenge of COVID-19, economic calamities and climate emergencies, Prime Minister Khan said.

“The virus does not distinguish between nations and peoples. Neither do disasters imposed by uncertain weather conditions, ”he said, noting that these common threats not only expose the fragility of the international system, but also underscore“ the unity of humanity ”.

Although Pakistan has succeeded in containing the pandemic through “a calibrated strategy of ‘smart locks'”, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a “comprehensive strategy” that encompasses vaccine equity; financing for developing countries; and investment strategies to reduce poverty, create jobs, build sustainable infrastructure and bridge the digital divide.

“I propose that the Secretary-General convene a summit on the SDGs in 2025 to review and accelerate the implementation of Sustainable development goals (ODD), ”he said.

End Islamophobia

Describing Islamophobia as a “pernicious phenomenon” that must be combated collectively, Mr. Khan referred to a post-September 11 tendency among xenophobic and violent nationalists, as well as extremists and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

In this context, he called on the Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on the fight against the rise of Islamophobia while simultaneously promoting interfaith harmony.

He pointed out that “the worst and most ubiquitous form” of Islamophobia “now rules over India” and said that “the Hindutva ideology” propagated by the current government unleashes “a reign of fear and violence” against the Indian Muslim community of 200 million people. .

The Prime Minister affirmed that “Pakistan wishes peace with India, as with all its neighbors”, but a lasting peace is “subordinated to the resolution of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He noted that Pakistan had “unveiled a detailed record of gross and systematic human rights violations by Indian security forces” in the region.

“It is up to India to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan,” he said, demanding that Delhi reverse its unilateral and illegal measures instituted since August 5, 2019; end its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Kashmir; and “reverses demographic changes in the occupied territory”.

