At the UN, climate change and security must be tackled together

NEW YORK, Jul 13 (IPS) – Could the next wars be triggered by climate change? Until recently, the question might have seemed like science fiction, but now it is very real. Ethiopia and Egypt are locked in a upward spiral of tensions on the Nile, as a combination of dams and changing weather conditions pose existential risks for both countries.

In the Sahel region, climate-induced changes in pastoral models have contributed to a huge peak in conflicts, while oscillations of the size of Lake Chad are influence recruitment in the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Of coral bleaching lead Caribbean fishing communities into organized crime Drought which preceded the war in Syria, a vast and growing evidence base stresses that climate change is a real factor in the violent conflicts of today and tomorrow.

How can the UN – an organization created to prevent the kind of wars we saw in the first half of the twentieth century – reshape itself to deal with the growing security risks posed by climate change?

The UN must undergo three related changes to tackle climate security: (1) from sectors to systems, (2) from exclusivity to inclusiveness, and (3) sovereign rights to global public goods.

Taken together, these changes will force the UN as an organization to move from an exclusive club of powerful states making decisions behind closed doors to one. center which generates a leverage effect by connecting different actors at local, national, regional and global levels.

Systems and not sectors

The United Nations system is structured as a series of loosely affiliated sectors, with tailor-made agencies focused on particular issues such as refugees, food, health, migration and the environment.

Although significant efforts have been made to bring these actors together around common goals – including the Sustainable Development Goals and universal human rights – in practice, the United Nations continues to operate largely on the basis of sectoral approaches to risks.

Therefore, information and programming tend to be linked to a single agency’s mandate, driven by siled sources of information.

But climate change transcends these issues, exacerbating underlying socio-economic tensions and indirectly contributing to the risk of conflict. Irregular rains lead to poor harvests, leading to increased strains on natural resources.

Extreme weather conditions destroy arable land and displace entire communities, causing land conflicts and contributing to unplanned urbanization.

The pervasive and interrelated ways in which climate change poses security risks should galvanize a shift to a systemic mindset across the UN.

This means producing a cross-sectional analysis that brings together disparate information sources, as well as establishing effective ways of doing multi-scalar risk analysis in which local, national, regional and global trends are examined together. In short, it means thinking in terms of complex systems, rather than separate sectors.

Inclusiveness, not exclusivity

When responding to climate change, national governments are very sensitive to various forms of maladaptation which can increase rather than decrease the risks of conflict. Faced with massive land losses due to extreme weather conditions, a government may reclaim land from the sea (eg. Bangladesh), or invest in new agricultural sectors (eg. Nigeria), without considering how these actions might create new competition for land, disrupt existing livelihoods or contribute to large-scale demographic changes.

And here clear proof that UN support for state-led development and peacebuilding programs is very likely to be captured by elites, potentially contributing to precisely the kind of inequalities that are at the root of violent conflict .

If the UN is to meet the growing challenge of climate security, it must place inclusiveness (i.e. providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized), heart of his work.

There are good examples of this, such as how UN peacebuilding has conditioned its support for gender inclusion. The UN should impose clear conditions on international support, requiring national governments to account for potential risks to marginalized communities, clearly verify whether funds are captured by a small elite, and ensure that their national programming is inclusive.

Global public goods and not sovereign commodities

Despite clear evidence that our carbon consumption is unsustainable, we still treat the environment as a commodity: something to be exploited for the benefit of human societies.

The commodification of the environment not only poses existential risks to humanity, but also generates conflict, as states and societies compete with each other to own increasingly scarce natural resources, or use them in a way that is increasingly scarce. that negatively affects others.

The United Nations must become an advocate for a shift towards treating the environment as both a global public good and an essential aspect of our peace and security architecture. As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated, collective responses to shared threats are not only the most effective approach, they often make the difference between life and death on a large scale.

Last year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on our common agenda which pledged to take ‘transformative action’ to tackle climate change. To meet the commitment, transformation must include a repositioning of the environment within the multilateral system.

It can take many forms. Ecuador has given to the environment legal personality, allowing to file a complaint on its behalf for destruction of the environment.

In May, a court ruled that a Royal Dutch Petroleum (the ninth largest emitter in the world) was bound by the provisions of the Paris Agreement to reduce global emissions by 45%, demonstrating that our obligations to Earth can have legal effect.

The Biden administration has put climate change in its national security strategy, by giving real weight and a clear priority to the links between climate and security. And there are interesting and dynamic proposals to transform the UN Trusteeship Council into a guardian of the environment, or create a Commissioner for Future Generations responsible for protecting the environment for the next 100 years.

Whichever path is chosen, the UN should play a growing role in advocating for the environment to be exempt from the Westphalian mindset of sovereign ownership, instead advocating a collective approach to our climate.

Just like 75 years ago, the founders of the UN came together to build a multilateral system based on collective security responses, today the UN must rebuild its institutions towards collective climate security action.

Climate change is already realizing nightmarish sci-fi scenarios; only radical changes in our conceptions of collective action will help us wake up.

Beatrice Mosello is a senior advisor at adelphi, the german think tank and influential organizer Climate diplomacy project and principal investigator at the United Nations University Center for Policy Research (UNU-COR); Adam day is Director of Programs at UNU-CPR.

