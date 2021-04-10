At least two dead as high winds and rain hit southern United States

Several states in the United States have been hit by storms that knocked down trees and power lines and damaged vehicles, homes and other buildings.

At least two people have died in storms in the southern United States, authorities said on Saturday, as high winds knocked down trees, overturned vehicles and destroyed homes and other structures in several states.

A 27-year-old man was killed in the parish of St Landry, Louisiana, when a tornado hit a house, local news outlet KLFY reported on Saturday.

Seven other people were also injured and several vehicles were damaged by the high winds.

Another man, 48, was killed when high winds partially crushed a mobile home on Friday in Caddo Parish, also Louisiana, the local sheriff’s office said.

High winds were also reported in parts of Florida and the Mississippi, destroying power lines and damaging several buildings.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Hey, we know what to do. Sadly, we’ve been through it before, “and they came together as a community,” Panama City, Fla. Mayor Mark Sheldon told the local Panama City News Herald.

In Orange Beach on the Gulf Coast of Alabama, a four-inch hail was reported Saturday morning – “almost the size of softball,” the US National Weather Service said from Mobile, Alabama.

“Looking at the records since 1950, this is only the second report of hail 4” documented in the 20 counties served by the agency, he said on Facebook.

The storms come just days after experts at Colorado State University warned the United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average Atlantic hurricanes this season, which is expected will take place from June 1 to November 30.

In a closely watched outlook released Thursday, forecasters said the country could experience 17 named storms and eight hurricanes.

“We are forecasting a well above average hurricane season,” said Philip Klotzbach, Colorado state research scientist.

Last year the United States experienced a record 30 named storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center Friday ad it had increased its averages for the hurricane season in the Atlantic to 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, from 12 and six previously.

The center said it made the change based on the most recent 30-year span on record, from 1991 to 2020.

The increase “reflects a very busy period over the past 30 years,” he said in a statement, and may be related to better observational tools or “due to warming oceans and global warming. atmosphere that are influenced by climate change ”.