At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas by gunshot – Times of India

TEXAS: At least three people were killed on Sunday in a filming a tan Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.
Austin Police, calling situation “an active shooting incident,” said they were looking for a suspect.
“While a suspect is still at large, it appears to be an isolated domestic situation and there is no risk to the general public,” Austin police said on Twitter.
The shooting occurred near a popular shopping district in the northwestern part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.
Police know the identity of the gunman, according to a KVUE-TV report in Austin.
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department said three “adult patients” had died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported shortly before noon local time.
“No additional patients have been reported or located at this time,” the department said on Twitter about an hour after the incident was first reported.
Police urged residents to avoid the area.

