At least seven dead, two injured in forest fires in Algeria

Firefighters and helicopters are trying to contain several fires threatening residents of Tizi Ouzou province.

At least seven people have been killed in Algeria as forest fires spread in the North African country, the civil protection authority announced on Tuesday.

Two people were seriously injured, he added.

State radio reported that some houses had been completely destroyed and the al-Bilad newspaper reported that schools in Tizi Ouzou province were receiving citizens displaced by the fires.

The province of Tizi Ouzou is located about 150 kilometers east of the capital Algiers.

Al-Bilad reported that civilians have volunteered to help civil defense teams, which have been working to put out the fires since Monday.

At least 19 fires have started in 14 provinces of the country.

Huge forest fires have continued to rage in parts of Europe and the United States in recent weeks.

In Greece, firefighters battled the flames for days, thousands of people were forced to evacuate. The fires, which started last week, were sparked by the country’s worst heat wave in more than 30 years.

The rain brought relief to parts of Turkey as more than 5,000 firefighters battled the blazes for the 11th day in a row.

More than 250 fires were burning in Russia, with the northeastern region of Siberia the most affected by the flames.

Meanwhile, flames swept through the northern U.S. state of California, as authorities said on Saturday that eight people were missing.