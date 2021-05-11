At least nine people died in Russian school shooting

People react near an ambulance at the scene of the shooting.

At least nine people died in a shooting and explosion at a school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. reports.

Seven students, a teacher and another school employee died in the attack on school number 175, RIA Novosti reported, citing Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.

The seven students – four boys and three girls – were in eighth grade. About 20 other people were injured.

Local reports suggest the attack began around 10 a.m. local time. Teachers and students said Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty that they heard a loud explosion in the school before hearing gunshots and running away.

The neighbors in front of the school shared videos on social media showing smoke rising from the building moments after the first explosion was heard. Another video showed debris from inside the school.

A video posted by Russian Telegram news channels shows children jumping out of school windows amid gunfire. RIA Novosti, citing a source in the emergency services, reported that two other students died after jumping from a third-story window, but those deaths have not been confirmed.