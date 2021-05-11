At least nine people died in Russian school shooting
According to reports, seven of the victims – four boys and three girls – were eighth grade students.
At least nine people died in a shooting and explosion at a school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. reports.
Seven students, a teacher and another school employee died in the attack on school number 175, RIA Novosti reported, citing Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.
The seven students – four boys and three girls – were in eighth grade. About 20 other people were injured.
Local reports suggest the attack began around 10 a.m. local time. Teachers and students said Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty that they heard a loud explosion in the school before hearing gunshots and running away.
The neighbors in front of the school shared videos on social media showing smoke rising from the building moments after the first explosion was heard. Another video showed debris from inside the school.
A video posted by Russian Telegram news channels shows children jumping out of school windows amid gunfire. RIA Novosti, citing a source in the emergency services, reported that two other students died after jumping from a third-story window, but those deaths have not been confirmed.
Minnikhanov said the gunman, a 19-year-old with a registered gun, was arrested. The independent news site Novaya Gazeta identified the alleged shooter as Ilnaz Galyaviyev and published a photograph of him in custody. Novaya Gazeta said he graduated from the school.
Yardage published Through the Telegram news channel, Mash showed what appeared to be the gunman surrendering and being grounded by police. Early reports suggested that a second gunman may have been involved, but Minnikhanov said “other accomplices have not been established.”
The fatal shooting sparked a Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appeal to tighten the country’s gun laws, RIA Novosti reported, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Putin had given a special order to the head of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, “to draft new regulations on the types of weapons intended for civilian use, and what weapons may be in possession. . citizens, including the types of small arms used by the shooter in this shootout. “
“The point is that sometimes hunting guns are registered as small arms, which in some countries are used as assault rifles and so on. This too will be quickly resolved by the National Guard, ”Peskov added.
School shootings in Russia and the former Soviet republics are rarer than in the United States, but their frequency has increased in recent years. In November 2019, an armed man shot and killed a student at a university in the far east of Russia before killing himself. And in October 2018, in Crimea annexed to Russia, a university student killed 20 people before turning the gun on himself.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.