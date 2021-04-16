At least eight people died in mass shooting in Indianapolis

At least eight people have died in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at the facility near the city’s airport just after 11 p.m. local time Thursday, Genae Cook, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters early Friday morning.

It is not yet known how many people were injured. “We have several people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” Cook mentionned. We have others who have been transported to various hospitals in the region. “Police believe the suspected gunman committed suicide after police arrived at the scene.

Cook told a press conference that anyone unable to contact a family member who works at the FedEx facility should meet at a local Holiday Inn Express. Indianapolis Star reported that the hotel was “packed” early on Friday morning with people eagerly awaiting news of their loved ones.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” FedEx said in a statement Friday morning to multiple media outlets. reported. “Our sincerest sympathies go out to all who are affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Over the past month, a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States has killed dozens of people. On March 16, eight people – including six Asians – died in an Atlanta-area spa shootout. Since then, 10 people deceased in a Colorado grocery store; a former NFL player killed six people, including himself, at his doctor’s home; three members of a family in Brooklyn and four members of a family in Dallas were killed by relatives who then committed suicide; and one died and five were injured at a custom cabinetry company in Bryan, Texas. On Monday, an armed student died after shoot and injure a policeman in Tennessee.

Mass shootings are terribly common in the United States compared to other countries, although they represent a small proportion of deaths due to gun violence. So far in 2021, at least 5,401 people have died from gun violence as of April 16, not counting those who have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

