At least eight killed in Haiti prison

CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS, Haiti – At least seven prisoners and a police officer were killed and another injured Thursday after several inmates, including one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, escaped a prison of Port-au-Prince, the capital, the authorities mentionned.

National police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste that around 40 prisoners were apprehended after the riot at Croix-des-Bouquets civilian prison, north of Port-au. -Prince. It is not known how many prisoners in total escaped.

Prior to his arrest, gang leader Arnel Joseph was the most wanted gangster in Haiti.

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe told Le Nouvelliste that authorities had regained control of the prison, which was also the site of a major prison breakout in 2014, in which more than 300 inmates escaped .

Residents of the area told The Associated Press they saw a group of heavily armed men shoot prison guards before the inmates began to flee.