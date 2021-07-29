At least 80 people killed in flash floods destroying village in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – At least 80 people have been killed and around 100 are missing after a flash flood ravaged a village in a Taliban-controlled area in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday evening, said Afghan officials.

The flood swept through most of the village in Nuristan Province, destroying around 200 homes and catching most of the residents off guard because they were sleeping. As of Thursday evening, villagers had recovered around 80 bodies, but as the search continues, local authorities expect the death toll to exceed 200.

“It is devastated, there is nothing left after the floods,” said Abdul Naser, a local resident who visited the village on Thursday. “No help has arrived yet, and there are no coffins, coffins and funerals.”

The flash flood is the latest blow to Afghanistan, where fighting between government forces and the Taliban has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in recent months and pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, say aid agencies. Since international troops began withdrawing in May, the Taliban have made a rapid military advance across the country, taking control of more than half of the country’s roughly 400 districts.