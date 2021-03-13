At least 7 patients with Covid-19 die in Jordan from a shortage of oxygen, a growing problem around the world.

At least seven people died in a hospital in Jordan on Saturday after a lack of oxygen, Jordanian reports said, sparking an uproar in the kingdom, a visit to King Abdullah II’s hospital and the resignation of the Minister of Health in Jordan. country and the hospital director.

Officials said all the victims were being treated for the coronavirus and died after an interruption in the oxygen supply that lasted about an hour at a government hospital in Salt, northwest of Amman, the capital city.

Many countries around the world, including Mexico, Nigeria and Egypt, have faced oxygen supply shortages that have pushed up the death toll from the virus. In Mexico, oxygen prices skyrocketed, sales of oxygen cylinders flourished on the black market, and criminal groups stole them from hospitals. In Egypt, a New York Times investigation found that at least three patients had died of oxygen deprivation at a hospital that lacked oxygen earlier this year.

Last month, more than 500,000 people infected with the coronavirus needed oxygen every day, according to the World Health Organization, which identified up to 20 low- and middle-income countries in urgent need of oxygen supplies, including Malawi, Nigeria and Afghanistan. But there have also been fears that the world’s oxygen supply may be unable to meet needs from all who need it, which includes not only patients with Covid-19, but also those being treated for many other diseases.