World
At least 600 dead in the Tigray massacre on November 9
GONDAR: A group of local youths aided by police and militia killed at least 600 people in a “rampage” on November 9 in EthiopiaNorth Tigray region, the national rights watchdog said Tuesday.
Sources including eyewitnesses and members of a committee formed to bury the dead “estimate that a minimum of 600 people were killed and say that number is likely to be even higher,” said the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an independent body affiliated with the government.
