At least 5 people die in latest shipwreck off Libya

About 100 people had been traveling for about two days on a dinghy that collapsed in international waters off Libya, Open Arms says.

At least five people have died in the latest central Mediterranean shipwreck, a rescue charity has said, warning that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

Around 100 people had been traveling for about two days on a dinghy that collapsed in international waters off Libya where it was assisted by Open Arms, the Spanish NGO said on Wednesday.

He said he was leading the rescue operation on his own, with just two speedboats and six rescuers.

“This is what happens when you leave people at sea for days on end,” Open Arms wrote on Twitter.

Lifeguards with @openarms_fund “Are in the water to try to rescue a hundred people, there are children and babies. The floor of their dinghy has collapsed, which is what happens when people are abandoned at sea. #Runners now!” Hopefully they can save every soul. https://t.co/QU9Ehw4O0A – Judith Sunderland (@sunderland_jude) November 11, 2020

The group said the bodies of the five people had been found, while the ship’s medical teams were dealing with the “most serious cases”.

Open Arms has accused governments and authorities of frequently “abandoning” refugees and migrants making the dangerous sea voyage to reach European shores, leaving them at sea for days.

On Tuesday, the charity rescued 88 other people who are still on board its ship with around 20 crew members. He said he would now ask the Italian government to allow the survivors to land on the nearby island of Lampedusa.

“We need governments to put in place a new joint rescue at sea and humanitarian corridors to ensure safe routes of movement and escape,” said Riccardo Gatti, President of Open Arms Italy.

Italy is the main route for people leaving mainly from Tunisia and Libya to reach Europe.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, the country has so far registered nearly 31,000 arrivals in 2020, compared to nearly 10,000 in the same period last year.

In October, Italy severe rules softened by penalizing aid groups that bring undocumented migrants to land; and by expanding protection for refugees at risk of persecution in their homes.