At least 40 dead in severe flooding in northern Turkey – Times of India
INTANBUL: The number of deaths severe flooding and mudslides in coastal areas Turkey rose to at least 40, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said on Saturday.
Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces chatted on Wednesday flood who demolished houses, cut at least five bridges, washed away cars and made many roads impassable. Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said 34 people were killed in Kastamonu and six in Sinop.
Nine people remained hospitalized in Sinop and one person is missing in Bartin province, according to the agency. But some residents said on social media that there were hundreds more missing, a statement also made by an opposition lawmaker.
Around 2,250 people were evacuated across the region, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters, and many were temporarily housed in student dormitories, authorities said.
Climatologists unequivocally state that climate change is causing extreme weather events as the world warms due to the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Such calamities are expected to occur more frequently as the planet warms.
Experts in Turkey, however, claim that interference with rivers and improper construction also contributed to the massive flood damage in Turkey.
Geologists said the construction shrunk the riverbed and surrounding alluvium flood Ezine Creek plain in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters (1312 feet) to 15 meters (49 feet). Residential buildings have been built along the waterfront.
During heavy rains, the contracted stream has a limited area in which to move and may overflow. Videos posted by residents showed water rushing downstream in Bozkurt as surrounding buildings and roads flooded.
A geologist, Ramazan Demirtas, explained the narrowing of the riverbed on Twitter and said humans were to blame for this week’s disaster.
The floods followed wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forests in the popular seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.
