At least 39 killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn – Times of India
Security forces killed at least 22 anti-coup protesters in poor industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya MyanmarThe main city on Sunday after China-funded factories were torched there, an advocacy group said.
Another 16 protesters were killed in other locations, said the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP), along with a policeman, making it the bloodiest day since the 1st February against elected leader Aung San. Suu Kyi.
The Chinese embassy said many Chinese workers were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants at garment factories in Hlaingthaya and called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens. . China is seen as supporting the military junta that took power.
As plumes of smoke rose from the industrial area, security forces opened fire on protesters in the suburb which is home to migrants from across the country, local media said.
“It was horrible. People were shot before my eyes. It will never leave my memory,” said a photojournalist at the scene who did not want to be named.
Martial law was imposed on Hlaingthaya and another district of YangonMyanmar’s trade hub and former capital, state media reported.
Army-run Myawadday TV said security forces acted after four garment factories and a fertilizer factory burned down and about 2,000 people prevented fire trucks from reaching them. achieve.
A junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.
Dr Sasa, a representative of elected officials who was ousted by the army, expressed his solidarity with the people of Hlaingthaya.
“The perpetrators, the attackers, the enemies of the people of Myanmar, the evil SAC (State Administrative Council) will be held responsible for every drop of blood shed,” he said in a message.
The latest dead would bring the protests toll to 126, the AAPP said. He said more than 2,150 people were arrested on Saturday. More than 300 have since been released.
CHINA CALLED TO ACTION
The Chinese embassy called the situation “very serious” after the attacks on Chinese-funded factories. He did not make a statement about the murders.
“China urges Myanmar to take new and effective measures to end all acts of violence, punish perpetrators according to law and ensure the safety of the people and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar,” said China. communicated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the burning of the factories.
The Embassy’s Facebook page was bombarded with negative comments in the Burmese language, and more than half of the reactions – over 29,000 – used the laughing emoji.
Anti-Chinese sentiment has grown since the coup that plunged Myanmar into turmoil, with opponents of the military takeover noting BeijingDull criticism from Western condemnation.
Only two factories have been set on fire so far, protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said on Facebook.
“If you want to do business in Myanmar on a stable basis, respect the people of Myanmar,” she said. “As we fight Hlaingthaya, we are proud of you !!”
Britain was appalled by the use of lethal force by security forces against innocent people in Hlaingthaya and elsewhere on Sunday, its ambassador said in a statement.
“We call for an immediate end to this violence and for the military regime to return power to those who are democratically elected by the people of Myanmar,” Ambassador Dan Chugg said.
The military said it came to power after its accusations of fraud in the November 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s party were dismissed by the government. electoral commission. He promised to hold a new election, but did not set a date.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and is due to return to court on Monday. She faces at least four charges, including the illegal use of walkie-talkie radios and violating coronavirus protocols.
Far from Hlaingthaya, at least 16 deaths have been reported elsewhere in Myanmar, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state television MRTV said a policeman died of a chest injury after a confrontation with protesters.
He is the second police officer declared dead during the protests.
The violence took place a day after Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most senior officials from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, said the civilian government would give people the legal right to to defend oneself. He announced a law to this effect on Sunday.
