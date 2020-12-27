At least 37 dead in Cameroon bus crash

At least 18 other people were injured after the bus crashed into a truck in the western village of Nemale, officials said.

At least 37 people were killed and 18 others seriously injured in a bus crash in the village of Nemale in western Cameroon, officials said.

The 70-seat bus was on its way to the capital, Yaoundé, from the western town of Foumban, when it crashed into a truck as it tried to dodge crowds of people on the road around 2 a.m. local time (1 a.m. GMT) on Sunday. , Said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the region.

“Most of the travelers were either going to spend New Years Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities, or were businessmen providing gifts for the New Year’s Eve,” he said. .

Residents of the village ran to the road to help more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.

The death toll will likely increase as rescuers dig the wreckage, he said.