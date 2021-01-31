World

At least 3 killed in Mogadishu hotel attack: security sources – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute

In this image taken from a video, people flee the area as gunshots are heard on a street near the Afrik Hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The Somali capital hotel was hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen, police said. (PTI)

MOGADISHU: A jihadist attack on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu Sunday left at least three dead, one source of security told AFP.
“So far three people, two of them civilians, and a security officer confirmed the death, but the death toll could be higher, ”said Mohamed Dahir, a senior official with the national security agency.
Six civilians were injured in the attack, he added.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Nigerian farmers welcome Shell’s move, but the future remains uncertain

3 hours ago

Somalia: al-Shabab activists attack Mogadishu hotel

3 hours ago

Your Monday briefing

4 hours ago

Russia arrests more than 4,700 in large protests supporting opposition leader Alexei Navalny – Times of India

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button