At least 3 killed in Mogadishu hotel attack: security sources – Times of India
In this image taken from a video, people flee the area as gunshots are heard on a street near the Afrik Hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The Somali capital hotel was hit by an explosion and an attack by gunmen, police said. (PTI)
MOGADISHU: A jihadist attack on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu Sunday left at least three dead, one source of security told AFP.
“So far three people, two of them civilians, and a security officer confirmed the death, but the death toll could be higher, ”said Mohamed Dahir, a senior official with the national security agency.
Six civilians were injured in the attack, he added.
