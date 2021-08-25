At least 250,000 Afghans who worked with the United States have not been evacuated, according to estimates











Many Afghans who have worked with the United States are desperate to leave Afghanistan, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times

At least 250,000 Afghans who might be eligible for expedited US visas remain in Afghanistan, far too many for US forces to rescue before their departure deadline next week, new estimates suggest.

Even as US forces continue their current rate of around 20,000 evacuations per day – a tall order – estimates suggest the effort will not come close to saving the entire group of Afghans who may be eligible to leave. before President Biden’s departure deadline of August 2. 31.

Many interpreters, advisers, and other Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government or U.S. organizations over the past 20 years are eligible for special visas. And many fear retaliation from the Taliban and desperately want to leave.

But precise figures are impossible, as U.S. officials did not specify how many remain in the country.











Time is running out for Afghans who have worked with the United States Evacuations since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban Aat least 250,000 Afghans remaining Estimated minimum eligible for U.S. visas current rate of evacuation 1,500 Remaining U.S. citizens 82,300 evacuated so far As of August 25 Time is running out for Afghans who worked with the United States Evacuations since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban At least 250,000 Afghans remaining Estimated minimum eligible for U.S. visas current rate of evacuation 1,500 American citizens remaining 82,300 evacuated so far As of August 25

Source: Association of Wartime Allies and American University researchers·Estimates of those who remain in Afghanistan do not include U.S. green card holders, as no data is available.

These estimates are based on Afghan employment reports published annually by the Department of Defense and analyzed by the Association of Wartime Allies, a group that advocates for Afghans affiliated with the United States, and researchers from the American University. Other estimates vary widely, from 100,000 to over 300,000 people.

The group estimated that the number could be much higher, depending on the assumptions used: more than a million Afghans who remain in the country, it found, could be eligible for fast-track immigration status.

U.S. officials said Thursday that 82,300 people, including Americans, Afghans and others, had been airlifted from Kabul since the government fell to the Taliban on August 14.

To make the estimates, the researchers looked at the Department of Defense employment reports and estimated how many employees were in visa-eligible jobs and how long they worked. They then estimated the size of their immediate families and subtracted how many of them would have already left the country.

They include Afghans eligible for two visa programs. Special immigrant visas are available for those who worked with the United States military and the United States Embassy as interpreters, translators, advisers, and in other jobs during the war. And Priority 2 visas are available for those who have worked for US organizations and projects supported by the US government.

The figures do not include many more Afghans who are not eligible for visas but who could be threatened by the Taliban because of their role in the Afghan government or the military, or because they are activists or religious minorities. On Tuesday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, estimated that more could also be in the millions.

The International Rescue Committee estimated that more than 300,000 Afghan civilians were affiliated with the US mission. An administration official said earlier this week that the number of people to be evacuated could exceed 100,000.

President Biden reaffirmed his intention to withdraw all U.S. troops by the end of the month on Tuesday, although he said the schedule could be adjusted if necessary. “We are currently on a pace to finish August 31,” he said.

But other senior US officials doubt the evacuations will be completed by then. The number of potentially eligible Afghans is far greater than the number of Americans, who officials say are their top priority. At least 4,500 US citizens and their families have been evacuated, and approximately 1,500 US citizens remain, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday.

Mr Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States will evacuate as many Afghan allies as possible, and any American or Afghan who has worked with the US mission and wishes to leave after that date should be free to do so. The Taliban have promised to allow “free passage” to those who qualify even after the withdrawal, he said.

“This effort will continue every day,” he said.

But the evacuation mission should largely slow down to a trickle once the US military is out.

Despite their promises, the Taliban said they would prevent Afghans trying to leave the country from reaching Kabul airport on Tuesday. Even with the Americans still operating the airport, the obstacles for anyone trying to evacuate are immense. Just getting there is a perilous ordeal, with scrambling and desperate crowds braving Taliban checkpoints, obstructing roads and risking injury or death.

And some Afghan military interpreters and other close allies to the United States have been be turned away at the airport by US officials in order to prioritize US citizens and green card holders, a State Department official said on Monday. This account was supported by interviews with Afghans who have approached the airport in recent days, and groups of US veterans and other organizations who have attempted to organize departures.

A woman who worked for the United States Agency for International Development describe been pulled from the airport by US officials while she waited with her family at the airport.

“We risked our lives,” said the woman, who asked not to be named due to concerns for the safety of her family.