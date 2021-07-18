At least 184 dead after devastating floods in Europe

At least 184 people have died in Germany and Belgium amid rare flooding that devastated the region, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The last: At least 157 have died in Germany and in Belgium the death toll stood at 27 on Sunday morning.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged financial aid for the affected sites. The German government is reportedly preparing more than $ 354 million in aid, according to Reuters.

As of Saturday, most of those missing had been found. Today, the receding flood waters throughout the region reveal the extent of the damage.

Thousands of people remain homeless after their homes have been destroyed by flooding or deemed at risk by authorities.

Police have warned of a potential risk of power lines falling and urged visitors to stay away in the district of Ahrweiler in northern Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

What they say : “A lot of people have lost everything they spent their life building – their property, their house, the roof over their heads,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. “Many people here in these regions have nothing more than their hope, and we must not disappoint that hope,” he said.

During a visit with President Biden on Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said “the scale of this tragedy will only be visible in the coming days.”

“It’s terrifying,” Merkel said, according to Reuters. “The German language can hardly describe the devastation that has taken place.”

The big picture: Sparkle floods this week followed days of heavy rains, which caused rivers and reservoirs to burst across their banks.

Between the lines: Scientists are analyzing precipitation for more precise calculations and to determine the role that global warming played in this disaster, but studies have shown that climate change increases the likelihood and severity of extreme precipitation events.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as new information becomes available.

Like this article ? Get more Axios and subscribe for free to Axios Markets.