At least 18 dead in Chinese martial arts center fire

Most of the fire victims were children staying at the facility in Henan Province.

A fire raged through a martial arts training center in China on Friday, killing 18 people and most of the victims were children staying there.

The fire erupted at 3 a.m. (7 p.m. GMT Thursday) and was subsequently extinguished, the Zhecheng County government in Henan Province announced on its website.

It is unclear what caused the blaze, which also injured 16 people, including four in serious condition, the county government said.

The police arrested the head of the center. He did not identify the person or the training center.

Most of the victims were students aged seven to 16 living on the second floor of the center, the Beijing Youth Daily said in a report, though the story was later deleted from the newspaper’s website.

In one of China’s most horrific fires, 309 people were killed in a nightclub in Luoyang city, also in Henan, on Christmas Day 2000. Most of the victims suffocated in the dance hall. smoke, which had only two emergency exits, and no sprinklers or smoke alarms.