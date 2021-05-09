At least 15 dead in Guinea after landslide at gold mine

The artisanal mine in the Siguiri region on the border with Mali collapsed on Saturday, instantly killing the miners, according to the regional adviser.

At least 15 people were killed in a landslide at a gold mine in Guinea’s northeastern region of Siguiri, officials say, as rescuers continued to dig through rubble on Sunday in search of survivors .

The artisanal mine near the village of Tatakourou collapsed on Saturday, instantly killing the miners, said Sekou Biniou Simagan, a local adviser.

The bodies of the 15 artisanal miners, all men between the ages of 14 and 40, were recovered on Saturday evening. They were buried in a mass grave after the funeral rites.

Sinaman Traore, a gold digger at the mine, said he saw volunteers rescuing two colleagues.

The West African country has seen a series of accidents in artisanal mines, particularly around Siguiri near the border with Mali, an area where more than 20,000 gold miners are officially active.

At least 17 illegal miners were killed in a landslide in February 2019 and another dozen nine months later.

Although the country has rich deposits of minerals such as bauxite, diamonds and gold, most of the population face a daily struggle to survive, with the UN estimating that around one in two people live in below the poverty line.