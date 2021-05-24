At least 14 dead in attack in Peru ahead of presidential election

A deadly attack in a remote area of ​​Peru known for coca production comes less than two weeks before the presidential runoff.

At least 14 people, including two children, were killed in a remote area of ​​Peru known for coca production, the military said on Monday, less than two weeks before voters went to the polls for a second round of voting. the presidential election.

Peruvian police chief César Cervantes told local television station N that at least 18 people were killed, while the military said in a statement there were 14 victims.

“I strongly condemn the murders of these 14 people,” said interim Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti tweeted Monday, saying he had ordered army and police patrols in the area “so that this terrorist act does not go unpunished”.

The killings took place in a community of Vizcatan de Ene, which is in an area of ​​the Peruvian Amazon that authorities say is used as a hiding place by remnants of the Shining Path movement which has fought the government in years. 1980 and 1990.

The mountainous region of Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM) is where 75 percent of cocaine is produced in this South American country, authorities say. Police accuse Shining Path of acting as “bodyguards” for drug traffickers.

“It is likely that there will be more deaths,” Cervantes told RPP radio on Monday.

The military accused Shining Path of being responsible for the killings it called “an act of genocide”. But his statement also assured Peruvians “a safe electoral process”.

The country is expected to hold elections in less than two weeks, pitting left-wing leader Pedro Castillo against right-wing Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo gained ground over Fujimori ahead of the June 6 vote, securing 44.8% support in a survey released by the Institute for Peruvian Studies (IEP) on Sunday, compared to Fujimori’s 34.4%.

But many Peruvians expressed frustration and weariness ahead of the first round of voting – which saw Castillo and Fujimori garner 19% and 13% support, respectively – as the country has experienced years of political instability.

Peru was also hit hard by COVID-19 and an economic downturn linked to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, demonstrators marched through Lima and other major cities, waving banners and shouting the slogan “Fujimori never again”.

Fujimori’s father, former President Alberto Fujimori, is in prison for corruption.