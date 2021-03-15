World
At least 138 protesters killed in Myanmar since coup: UN – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The The United Nations said Monday at least 138 peaceful protesters were killed in Myanmar since the military coup of February 1.
UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that included 38 people killed on Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and 18 people killed on Saturday. The total includes women and children, according to figures from the United Nations Human Rights Office.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “Strongly condemns this continued violence against peaceful protesters and the continued violation of the basic human rights of the people of Myanmar,” said Dujarric.
The UN chief once again calls on the international community, including countries in the region, “to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations,” the spokesperson said.
UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener issued statement condemning bloodbath “as military defies international appeals security Council, for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, “said Dujarric
