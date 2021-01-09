At least 12 dead in 2 landslides in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Two landslides triggered by heavy rains and unstable ground have killed at least 12 people in Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, and left rescuers looking for survivors, said Sunday those responsible for the disaster.
Among those killed in landslides in West Java province were the head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian army captain who went to help rescue survivors of the first landslide Saturday afternoon. They were caught in a second landslide that night.
The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut several roads in the village of Cihanjuang, in West Java. Rescuers worked through the night but faced an urgent need for heavy machinery to help move the earth and reach any survivors.
“The first landslide was triggered by heavy rains and unstable ground conditions,” said Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. “Subsequent landslides occurred while officers were still evacuating casualties in the first landslide area.”
A woman whose family lives in the village, Dameria Sihombing, said her father, mother, nephew and niece were at home in the village when the landslide occurred. All four are still missing, she said by phone from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital about 145 km to the northwest.
The first mudslide buried the family’s home, she said, and the second slide, which was larger than the first, buried it even deeper. Many spectators were also on the way to the second slide.
“Many people came to the rescue team and suddenly the second landslide happened,” she said. “There were more casualties from the second because it was much bigger than the first landslide. My family is buried inside the house and so far have not been found.
Ms Sihombing said her parents, both aged 60, moved to the village after retiring two years ago from Bandung town, about an hour’s drive away.
Many people were not at home at the time of the landslide as it was afternoon, she said. But among those at home were her parents’ neighbors – a mother and three children. She didn’t know if their bodies had been found.
Deadly landslides are common in Indonesia, where Deforestation and small-scale illegal gold mining operations often contribute to unstable ground conditions.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned in October that the country could experience more flooding and landslides than usual due to the periodic weather pattern known as The girl. The rainy season is expected to last until March.
“I want us all to prepare for possible hydrometeorological disasters”, the president said at the time.
A local disaster official said as of noon Sunday, rescuers were still trying to determine the number of people missing. Eighteen people were reportedly injured.
Video of the scene showed a river of mud that had swept over a densely populated area, crushing and apparently covering a number of buildings.
Video clip from the scene provided by the National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescuers working at night, lifting a body onto a stretcher and carrying it away.
Another showed a backhoe lifting a muddy van so rescuers could reach the ground below. The van said “Fight Virus” in the back.
The first landslide hit the village hours after a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea taking off from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, under heavy rains, killing all 62 on board.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,500 islands that straddles the equator, was once covered with vast tropical forests. But over the past half century, many forests have been burned down and logged to pave the way for palm plantations and other agricultural land.
With 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world and Java, its most populous island, has more than 140 million.
