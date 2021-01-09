At least 12 dead in 2 landslides in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Two landslides triggered by heavy rains and unstable ground have killed at least 12 people in Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, and left rescuers looking for survivors, said Sunday those responsible for the disaster.

Among those killed in landslides in West Java province were the head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian army captain who went to help rescue survivors of the first landslide Saturday afternoon. They were caught in a second landslide that night.

The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut several roads in the village of Cihanjuang, in West Java. Rescuers worked through the night but faced an urgent need for heavy machinery to help move the earth and reach any survivors.

“The first landslide was triggered by heavy rains and unstable ground conditions,” said Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. “Subsequent landslides occurred while officers were still evacuating casualties in the first landslide area.”