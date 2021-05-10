At least 11 dead as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan – Times of India

Mohammad Naeem, spokesperson for the Taliban Politburo, speaks at a joint press conference in Moscow, Russia (file photo)

KABUL: Roadside bomb hits bus Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week Eid al-Fitr vacation, the Minister of the Interior said Monday.

The attack in the troubled Zabul province left 28 others injured, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.