World
At Kabul airport, remnants of US war testify to chaotic exit – Times of India
KABUL: A well-researched copy of “Not a Good Day to Die” – which recounts how American forces almost broke away from the fighting in Afghanistan at the start of the war – lies on a bed in a deserted American barracks in Acceptance airport.
On a nearby table are two water bottles, two empty casings and a smoke grenade. A bottle of Tabasco hot sauce – a US Army staple – sits on top of another.
In a separate room, an overwhelming smell of rotten food seeps in like a Taliban fighter armed with an M16 rifle takes pictures on his cell phone.
A month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, signs of 20 years of US-led occupation are still visible at Kabul airport, including clear evidence of Washington’s humiliating exit .
There is even a final message of defiance.
“Fuck you Taliban, know you suck,” is scrawled on a wall next to a photo of a woman in a tight dress.
Taliban fighter Abdulrahman barely takes a second glance at it as he goes about his business.
Medical kits, vests, shoes, mattresses, toilet paper, documents and other American items are strewn around the military quarters of the airport, not yet eliminated by the new rulers of the devastated country.
The only thing that stops Abdulrahman is a large wooden cross pinned to a wall, which he looks at without saying a word.
Taliban fighters captured Kabul on August 15 after a flash offensive launched in May as the United States and NATO have started their final withdrawal.
Within 10 days, they captured a series of provincial capitals, encountering little or no resistance in a staggering rout of Afghan government forces trained and equipped by the United States.
Washington, which had planned an orderly evacuation of the Afghans who had assisted foreign forces during the 20 years of occupation, suddenly had to hastily airlift them.
“The Taliban takeover was unimaginable (…) but the exit of the United States was truly unthinkable,” said an Afghan security guard who was at the forefront of the withdrawal operation on the civilian side of the country. airport.
The panic and confusion as the Taliban entered the capital was evident, he said.
“It was the first time I saw American soldiers like this.”
The state of what was left behind testifies to the panicked exit.
In a field clinic of the American camp, next to a small fire station, first aid kits are hung on sandbags a few meters from an outdoor gym, a volleyball court -ball court and a meeting room with red chairs that looks like an indoor cinema.
A strong smell of disinfectant rises from the rooms, where the boxes of medical supplies are still intact and the folding beds covered with gray sheets are left open.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday insisted on the Biden the administration had braced for a worst-case scenario in Afghanistan, as angry lawmakers blamed the White House to preside over a failed exit.
The United States and its allies ultimately evacuated 124,000 people from Afghanistan – one of the largest airlifts in history – but even admirers of the operation describe it as “chaotic.”
In part of the military side of the airport this week, dozens of damaged planes and vehicles were cordoned off by Taliban barricades made of everything from umbrellas to folding metal chairs.
Abandoned Afghan military uniforms litter the floors of hangars filled with helicopters riddled with bullets.
Standing next to a small plane with no doors, a Taliban fighter looks at the broken windows and says in a loud voice with a smile: “Boom, boom, boom.
On a nearby table are two water bottles, two empty casings and a smoke grenade. A bottle of Tabasco hot sauce – a US Army staple – sits on top of another.
In a separate room, an overwhelming smell of rotten food seeps in like a Taliban fighter armed with an M16 rifle takes pictures on his cell phone.
A month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, signs of 20 years of US-led occupation are still visible at Kabul airport, including clear evidence of Washington’s humiliating exit .
There is even a final message of defiance.
“Fuck you Taliban, know you suck,” is scrawled on a wall next to a photo of a woman in a tight dress.
Taliban fighter Abdulrahman barely takes a second glance at it as he goes about his business.
Medical kits, vests, shoes, mattresses, toilet paper, documents and other American items are strewn around the military quarters of the airport, not yet eliminated by the new rulers of the devastated country.
The only thing that stops Abdulrahman is a large wooden cross pinned to a wall, which he looks at without saying a word.
Taliban fighters captured Kabul on August 15 after a flash offensive launched in May as the United States and NATO have started their final withdrawal.
Within 10 days, they captured a series of provincial capitals, encountering little or no resistance in a staggering rout of Afghan government forces trained and equipped by the United States.
Washington, which had planned an orderly evacuation of the Afghans who had assisted foreign forces during the 20 years of occupation, suddenly had to hastily airlift them.
“The Taliban takeover was unimaginable (…) but the exit of the United States was truly unthinkable,” said an Afghan security guard who was at the forefront of the withdrawal operation on the civilian side of the country. airport.
The panic and confusion as the Taliban entered the capital was evident, he said.
“It was the first time I saw American soldiers like this.”
The state of what was left behind testifies to the panicked exit.
In a field clinic of the American camp, next to a small fire station, first aid kits are hung on sandbags a few meters from an outdoor gym, a volleyball court -ball court and a meeting room with red chairs that looks like an indoor cinema.
A strong smell of disinfectant rises from the rooms, where the boxes of medical supplies are still intact and the folding beds covered with gray sheets are left open.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday insisted on the Biden the administration had braced for a worst-case scenario in Afghanistan, as angry lawmakers blamed the White House to preside over a failed exit.
The United States and its allies ultimately evacuated 124,000 people from Afghanistan – one of the largest airlifts in history – but even admirers of the operation describe it as “chaotic.”
In part of the military side of the airport this week, dozens of damaged planes and vehicles were cordoned off by Taliban barricades made of everything from umbrellas to folding metal chairs.
Abandoned Afghan military uniforms litter the floors of hangars filled with helicopters riddled with bullets.
Standing next to a small plane with no doors, a Taliban fighter looks at the broken windows and says in a loud voice with a smile: “Boom, boom, boom.