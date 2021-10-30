At G20, UN chief calls for global leadership for full and fair post-pandemic recovery

At the official opening of the G20 Summit in Rome, Mr. Guterres addressed leaders at the first session titled “Global Economy and Global Health”.

Save lives, avoid further suffering

In his remarks, the UN chief called for vaccine equity and urged leaders to show leadership to save lives, prevent further suffering and enable a full global recovery.

The inequality of vaccines prolongs the pandemic at a high human and economic cost.

Today in Rome I urged the leaders of # G20RomeSummit show leadership to save lives, prevent further suffering and enable a full global recovery. They must support the @WHO vaccination plan. pic.twitter.com/36FHKRz2i3 – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 30, 2021

He also reiterated the the importance of the G20 to adopt and coordinate actions to support the Global vaccination strategy led by the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), which aims to get vaccines in the arms of 40% of people in all countries by the end of this year, and 70% by mid-2022.

WHO launched its strategy earlier this month to help end what has become a two-way pandemic: People in poor countries continue to be at risk while those in rich countries COVID-19[female[feminine immunization rates are much better protected.

In his address to the working session, the Secretary-General encouraged leaders to pursue a post-pandemic path that can simultaneously revive the global economy while fighting against inequalities, as well as the restoration of confidence between developing and developed countries.

On the sidelines of the session, Mr. Guterres had the opportunity to meet informally with a number of world leaders.

Next stop, Glasgow

After completing his meetings and discussions at the G20 summit, the Secretary-General travels to Glasgow, Scotland, for the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference, known as COP26, which is hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy.

At a press conference on Friday after arriving in Rome, Mr Guterres warned that even with recent national commitments, the the world still faces a serious climate emergency.

As such, he declared at COP26: “If we want real success …we need more ambition and more action. This will only be possible with a massive mobilization of political will. And that requires trust between the key players.

UN News has prepared a practical explanation, here, with all the details on COP26, the challenges and how the conference can prepare the ground for more effective climate action.