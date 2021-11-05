At COP26, EBRD launches plan to mobilize private capital for climate finance

LONDON, Nov 05 (IPS) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced plans to double the mobilization of climate finance from the private sector by 2025.

The way to achieve this goal was defined in an action plan on mobilizing private capital for climate finance, unveiled at COP26, the world climate summit. With this plan, the EBRD will support the transition to a low-carbon economy in its countries of operations.

The EBRD’s plan covers the full spectrum of activities aimed at stimulating investment, from green and sustainable development bonds to innovative financing mechanisms for industrial decarbonation to targeted loans to support the circular economy.

At the heart is the emphasis on political activities to develop a regulatory environment that makes low-carbon investments commercially viable.

These activities, from the implementation of renewable energy auctions to the design of low-carbon sectors, are intended to trigger a sustainable demand for climate-friendly investments and therefore for private capital.

“Globally, there is a significant increase in private capital committed to green finance. The EBRD will help direct this money to its countries of operations. Its ability to do so is not based on a single approach or instrument, but on a wide range of tailor-made interventions. Some are looking to increase the supply of private capital in EBRD countries of operations, ”said President of the EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso.

“However, the main objective of the Bank’s work is to increase the demand for this capital: the supply of bankable investment projects that attract yield-seeking financial flows. This requires approaches that respond to specific market and customer situations.

Along with other Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), the Bank plays a leading role in helping to decarbonize economies and enable the transition to a more sustainable future, with an emphasis on involving the private sector in the fight against climate change.

A major challenge in emerging economies and developing countries is the dearth of bankable climate projects. Several factors limit the supply of such projects. Most fundamental is the absence of an implicit or explicit carbon price. Without a carbon price, many green investments are not commercially viable.

The 2021 conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is key to implementing climate action, with countries making more ambitious climate commitments to move closer to the goal of limiting climate change. global warming to 1.5 ° C, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050..

Financiers, including MBDs like the EBRD, are preparing to provide more support to realize these plans.

The EBRD supports these goals not only by investing in green energy, energy efficiency and energy savings. The Bank also supports particularly exposed countries such as Kazakhstan Where Uzbekistan to develop roadmaps towards low or zero carbon economies and responds to the need for a “just transition” with recent investments, for example in North Macedonia.

The EBRD makes two recent commitments on strengthening its climate action. One is increase the share of its green investments to more than 50 percent of the total by 2025. The second is by 2023 to align all its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The EBRD supports the green transition in the 38 economies in Europe, Asia and Africa where it is currently investing.

Vanora Bennett is the green spokesperson for the EBRD

