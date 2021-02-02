AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce virus transmission.
The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also significantly slows the transmission of the virus, according to a new study – a finding that highlights the importance of the virus. mass vaccination as a way out of the pandemic.
The study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford is the first to document evidence that any vaccine against the coronavirus can reduce the transmission of the virus.
The researchers measured the impact on transmission by rubbing the participants every week for signs of the virus. If there is no virus present, even if someone is infected, it cannot be spread. And they found a 67% reduction in positive samples among the vaccinated.
The results, detailed by researchers at Oxford and AstraZeneca in a manuscript that has not been peer reviewed, found that the vaccine could reduce transmission by nearly two-thirds.
Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary, welcomed the results on Wednesday as “absolutely superb”.
“We now know that the Oxford vaccine is also reducing transmission and this will help us all come out of this pandemic,” Mr Hancock said in a BBC interview Wednesday morning.
The results, he said, “should give everyone confidence that this jab is working not only to protect you, but also to keep you from spreading the virus to others.
Researchers at Oxford and AstraZeneca also found that a single dose of the vaccine was 76% effective in preventing Covid-19. The data measured the three months after the first vaccine was administered, not including the initial three-week period required for protection to take effect.
The encouraging results support the strategy by Britain and other countries to prioritize providing as many first doses of vaccine as possible, leaving aside fears that people will receive their second doses later than originally planned.
The latest data does not affect the debate on whether to further space the doses of the two vaccines authorized in the United States, those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, since data on AstraZeneca’s candidate does not cannot be generalized to other vaccines.
Some scientists have called the United States to follow the example of Great Britain and other countries that have chosen to delay second doses of vaccines for up to 12 weeks. But U.S. federal officials resisted, saying such a move would not be supported by clinical trial data for the two vaccines currently available in the country. Tuesday’s results could amplify pressure on U.S. health officials to delay second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although it has yet to be cleared by the country.
The vaccine was shown to be more effective when the interval between the two injections was longer than the four-week interval initially expected, researchers from Oxford and AstraZeneca found. Among clinical trial participants who received two standard doses at least three months apart, the vaccine was 82% effective, compared to 55% when doses were given less than six weeks apart.
A vaccination strategy that spaced doses apart by three months “may be the optimal solution for pandemic vaccine deployment when supplies are tight in the short term,” the researchers wrote.
The recently published study builds on data released late last year, which found the vaccine to be 62% effective when given in two standard doses. In these early findings, the efficacy of the vaccine was much higher, at 90 percent, when the first dose of the vaccine was given halfway.
Researchers at Oxford and AstraZeneca initially attributed the different levels of efficacy to the low intensity of the initial dose. But gradually they came to a different conclusion: the time between doses was the most likely explanation.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a clinical trial that has recruited approximately 30,000 participants, most of them American. The results of this study are expected later this month.
The study is expected to provide AstraZeneca with sufficient safety data to enable it by early March to apply for authorization to supply the vaccine for emergency use.
The United States has agreed to purchase 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but neither the company nor the federal government has indicated when and in what quantities those doses would be available after the vaccine is approved.