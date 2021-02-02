AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce virus transmission.

Some scientists have called the United States to follow the example of Great Britain and other countries that have chosen to delay second doses of vaccines for up to 12 weeks. But U.S. federal officials resisted, saying such a move would not be supported by clinical trial data for the two vaccines currently available in the country. Tuesday’s results could amplify pressure on U.S. health officials to delay second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although it has yet to be cleared by the country.

The vaccine was shown to be more effective when the interval between the two injections was longer than the four-week interval initially expected, researchers from Oxford and AstraZeneca found. Among clinical trial participants who received two standard doses at least three months apart, the vaccine was 82% effective, compared to 55% when doses were given less than six weeks apart.

A vaccination strategy that spaced doses apart by three months “may be the optimal solution for pandemic vaccine deployment when supplies are tight in the short term,” the researchers wrote.

The recently published study builds on data released late last year, which found the vaccine to be 62% effective when given in two standard doses. In these early findings, the efficacy of the vaccine was much higher, at 90 percent, when the first dose of the vaccine was given halfway.

Researchers at Oxford and AstraZeneca initially attributed the different levels of efficacy to the low intensity of the initial dose. But gradually they came to a different conclusion: the time between doses was the most likely explanation.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a clinical trial that has recruited approximately 30,000 participants, most of them American. The results of this study are expected later this month.

The study is expected to provide AstraZeneca with sufficient safety data to enable it by early March to apply for authorization to supply the vaccine for emergency use.

The United States has agreed to purchase 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but neither the company nor the federal government has indicated when and in what quantities those doses would be available after the vaccine is approved.