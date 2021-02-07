AstraZeneca vaccine does not work well against variant virus in South Africa

South Africa halted use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine on Sunday after evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical trial volunteers against mild or moderate illness caused by the more contagious variant of the virus that had been seen there for the first time.

The results were a devastating blow to the the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Scientists from South Africa said on Sunday that a similar problem existed for people who had been infected with previous versions of the coronavirus: The immunity they acquired naturally did not appear to protect them from mild or moderate cases when ‘they were re-infected with the variant, known as B.1.351.

The developments, which came nearly a week after one million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine arrived in South Africa, were a huge setback for the country, where more than 46,000 people have died from the virus.

They were also another sign of the dangers posed by new mutations in the coronavirus. Variant B.1.351 has been extended to at least 32 countries, including the United States.