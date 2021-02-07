AstraZeneca vaccine does not work well against variant virus in South Africa
South Africa halted use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine on Sunday after evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical trial volunteers against mild or moderate illness caused by the more contagious variant of the virus that had been seen there for the first time.
The results were a devastating blow to the the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
Scientists from South Africa said on Sunday that a similar problem existed for people who had been infected with previous versions of the coronavirus: The immunity they acquired naturally did not appear to protect them from mild or moderate cases when ‘they were re-infected with the variant, known as B.1.351.
The developments, which came nearly a week after one million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine arrived in South Africa, were a huge setback for the country, where more than 46,000 people have died from the virus.
They were also another sign of the dangers posed by new mutations in the coronavirus. Variant B.1.351 has been extended to at least 32 countries, including the United States.
The number of cases evaluated in studies described by South African scientists on Sunday was low, making it difficult to determine how effective or not the vaccine might be against the variant.
And because the participants in the clinical trials evaluated were relatively young and unlikely to become seriously ill, it was impossible for scientists to determine whether the variant interfered with the ability of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to protect against severe Covid-19, hospitalizations or deaths.
Scientists, however, said they believed the vaccine could protect against more severe cases, based on immune responses detected in blood samples from people who received it. If further studies show this to be the case, South African health officials will consider resuming use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, they said.
The new research results have not been published in a scientific journal. But the finding that the AstraZeneca-Oxford product has shown minimal efficacy in preventing mild and moderate cases of the new variant has added to the growing evidence that B.1.351 makes current vaccines less effective.
Pfizer and Moderna both said preliminary laboratory studies indicate that their vaccines, while still protective, are less effective against B.1.351. Novavax and Johnson & Johnson also sequenced test samples from their clinical trial participants in South Africa, where B.1.351 caused the vast majority of cases, and both reported lower efficacy than in the United States.
“These results are really a reality check,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand who led the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trial in South Africa, of the results released on Sunday.
The pause in the deployment of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the country means that the first shipments will now be stored in warehouses.
Instead, South African health officials said they would inoculate health workers in the coming weeks with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has shown high effectiveness in preventing severe cases and hospitalizations. caused by the new variant.
Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization in South Africa. But health officials there have indicated that even before it is cleared, some health workers may receive the vaccine as part of an ongoing trial.
In the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial in South Africa, approximately 2,000 participants received either two doses of the vaccine or placebo injections.
There was virtually no difference in the number of people in the vaccine and placebo groups who were infected with B.1.351, suggesting that the vaccine did little to protect against the new variant. Nineteen of 748 people in the group that received the vaccine were infected with the new variant, compared to 20 of 714 people in the group that received a placebo.
This equates to a vaccine efficacy of 10%, although scientists do not have enough statistical confidence to know for sure whether this figure would be valid in more people.
The researchers also carried out laboratory experiments on blood samples from people who had been vaccinated and found a significant reduction in the activity levels of the antibodies generated by the vaccine against the B.1.351 variant compared to other lines.
Beyond the disturbing news about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Dr Madhi reported evidence suggesting that past infection with previous versions of the coronavirus did not protect people in South Africa against the B.1.351 variant.
To determine who had previously been infected with the coronavirus, the researchers tested blood samples from people who had signed up for a trial of the Novavax vaccine, but who had received placebo injections and not the vaccine itself.
The researchers compared the levels of infection with the new variant in people who had evidence of having previously had Covid-19 with the levels of infection in people who did not, and found no difference.
This suggests, Dr Madhi wrote on a slide shown on Sunday evening, that “infection with ‘original’ variants of SARS-CoV-2 does NOT protect against mild and moderate Covid-19 of variant B.1.351 . “
He said it was possible that the potential of the B.1.351 variant to evade immune responses in people who had previously been infected was at least in part why South Africa had suffered such a devastating second wave of the virus. these last months.
Researchers at the University of Oxford acknowledged on Sunday that the vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild or moderate cases involving the B.1.351 variant. They are working to produce a new version of the vaccine that can protect against the most dangerous mutations of the B.1.351 variant, and said they hope it will be ready by fall.
“This study confirms that the pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as planned,” Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the vaccine trial at Oxford, said in a statement. “But, given the promising results of other studies in South Africa using a similar viral vector, vaccines could continue to ease the toll on health systems by preventing serious illness.”
Moderna has also started to develop a new form of its vaccine that could be used as a booster against the variant in South Africa.
B.1.351 has become the dominant form of the virus in South Africa and has been found in several dozen countries. A small number of cases have been reported from South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.
Scientists believe that B.1.351 may be better able to avoid protective antibodies generated by vaccines because it has acquired a mutation, known as E484K, this makes it more difficult for antibodies to attach to the virus and prevent it from entering cells.
Novavax says his vaccine was just under 50 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in its trial in South Africa. Johnson & Johnson reported that its single-injection vaccine was 57% effective in preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 in South Africa, although it still offered full protection against hospitalization and death after four weeks.
Another rapidly spreading variant of the virus, known as B.1.1.7 and first identified in Britain, does not appear to interfere with vaccines. The five main vaccines, and more recently AstraZeneca’s product, have been shown to offer similar levels of protection against B.1.1.7 compared to previous lineages of the virus.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been approved by around 50 countries, including Britain, which has discovered dozens of cases of the variant seen for the first time in South Africa.
In the United States, regulators are awaiting data from a large, late-stage clinical trial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to release results in March.
