AstraZeneca vaccine: Britain sues AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions over trial data World news – Times of India

AstraZeneca vaccine: Britain sues AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions over trial data
LONDON / MANILA: Britain gave a vote of confidence to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday when it asked its regulator to assess it for deployment after experts raised questions over data from trials and that the company said it may conduct another study to assess the effectiveness of the shot.
The UK government has secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, most of the supplies it has ordered of all vaccines to fight the pandemic.
The British drug maker expects 4 million doses to be available in the country by the end of next month, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock wants a rollout to begin before Christmas.
“We have formally asked the regulator to assess the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, understand the data and determine if it meets rigorous safety standards,” Hancock said.
“This letter is an important step towards the deployment of a vaccine as quickly and safely as possible.”
The UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) launched an accelerated “continuous review” of the vaccine earlier this month, as data comes in on safety and efficacy.
In the global race to develop Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca’s candidate is seen as offering one of the best prospects for many developing countries due to its lower price and ability to be transported to normal refrigerator temperatures.
Philippine officials said on Friday they would get 2.6 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine – the country’s first supply contract for a Covid-19 vaccine – and are negotiating a possible purchase of a million additional doses.
The announcements came despite some scientists doubting the robustness of the results showing the shot was 90% effective in a subset of trial participants who initially mistakenly received a half-dose followed of a full dose.
AstraZeneca had released test data on Monday that showed its experimental vaccine prevented on average 70% of Covid-19 cases in late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.
While the success rate was 90% in the subgroup, some experts said the relatively small number of participants made it harder to be confident in the results.
AstraZeneca said administration of the half-dose in the trial had been reviewed and approved by independent data security monitors and the UK regulator, adding that the regulator had publicly confirmed that there was ” no worries “.
CEO Pascal Soriot, however, said on Thursday that the drugmaker was likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the effectiveness of its vaccine using the lowest dose.
CONFUSION “PROBLEM”
Pauline Londeix, co-founder of French pharmaceutical transparency group OT-Med, said the apparent confusion over trial results was “very problematic for public confidence in vaccines.”
“A lot of it has to do with the race that drugmakers are currently in, leading them to present vaccine candidates in the best possible way and not release full protocols and results. This is the opposite of what is necessary in our opinion.
Nonetheless, Britain’s senior science adviser said on Thursday that interim results showed AstraZeneca vaccine was a success.
“The main result is that the vaccine works and that is very exciting,” Patrick Vallance said at a press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
AstraZeneca shares fell 0.8% around 8:30 a.m. GMT. They have fallen about 7% since he reported vaccine data on Monday.
Only 2,741 volunteers were in the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial subgroup that gave the 90% efficacy reading, a fraction of the tens of thousands of trials that resulted in the 90% efficacy data shown here. above published earlier this month for Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines.
“Subgroup analyzes in randomized controlled trials are always fraught with difficulty,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the British University of East Anglia.
“In order to be confident in the results,” Hunter said, any subgroup analysis “should be fed enough” with a large number of volunteers to take readings.
‘NUMBER OF VARIABLES’
Unlike AstraZeneca’s share price decline this week, Moderna is up 22% since releasing its vaccine trial data on November 16, and Pfizer and BioNTech have risen 6% and 14% respectively since. the announcement of their successful data on November 9.
The US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has not commented on the results of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trials. The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it would “assess the data on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine in the coming weeks once it is received from the company.”
Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to the US government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccination program, also highlighted gaps in the data from the trials.
He said no one in the subgroup who received the initial half-dose was over 55 – suggesting that the diet’s effectiveness in crucial age groups is unproven in these data. intermediaries.
In the group that received a correct full dose followed by a full dose, he noted, the elderly were included.
“There are a number of variables that we need to understand, and what has been the role of each of them in making the difference in efficiency,” Slaoui said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
