AstraZeneca Shot Proves Protective Against Coronavirus Variant First Seen In UK

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus at levels similar to the protection it offered against other lineages of the virus, researchers said. ‘Oxford in a article published Friday.

The document, which has yet to be peer reviewed, said the vaccine was 74.6% effective against the new variant, which was first detected in Great Britain. Brittany and east known as B.1.1.7. It was similar, although slightly lower, to its effectiveness against other lineages of the virus.

The encouraging results, although preliminary, suggest that the top five vaccines may offer at least some protection against new variants of the virus spreading around the world. Yet mounting evidence suggests that mutant viruses may decrease the effectiveness of vaccines, increasing pressure on countries to rapidly vaccinate their populations and outrun the variants that are taking hold across the world.

In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected all participants from serious illness or death.