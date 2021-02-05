AstraZeneca Shot Proves Protective Against Coronavirus Variant First Seen In UK
The Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus at levels similar to the protection it offered against other lineages of the virus, researchers said. ‘Oxford in a article published Friday.
The document, which has yet to be peer reviewed, said the vaccine was 74.6% effective against the new variant, which was first detected in Great Britain. Brittany and east known as B.1.1.7. It was similar, although slightly lower, to its effectiveness against other lineages of the virus.
The encouraging results, although preliminary, suggest that the top five vaccines may offer at least some protection against new variants of the virus spreading around the world. Yet mounting evidence suggests that mutant viruses may decrease the effectiveness of vaccines, increasing pressure on countries to rapidly vaccinate their populations and outrun the variants that are taking hold across the world.
In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected all participants from serious illness or death.
The Oxford scientists behind the vaccine took weekly swabs from the nose and throat of participants enrolled in their clinical trial in Britain. To determine the vaccine’s effectiveness against the new variant, they sequenced virus particles from several hundred swabs between October 1 and January 14, a time when the new variant was known to be present in Britain.
The vaccine was 84 percent effective against other lineages of the virus, compared to 74.6 percent against the new variant, although the small sample sizes created a wide range of estimates.
Andrew Pollard, principal investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, said in a statement that research data released Friday “indicates that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the new variant, B.1.1. 7, which caused the outbreak of the disease from the end of 2020 in the United Kingdom ”
The researchers also studied blood samples from participants in clinical trials who had been vaccinated and determined that the variant might be better able to avoid antibodies generated by the vaccine.
The variant first detected in Britain has since been reported in more than 70 other countries. Public Health England has estimated the infection rate for the variant to be 25-40% higher than for other forms of coronavirus.
Preliminary data from laboratory testing of Pfizer and Modern suggest that they offer good protection against variant B.1.1.7. Novavax, which sequenced test samples from its clinical trial participants in Britain as the variant circulated widely there, found that its vaccine was very effective compared to variant B.1.1.7.
Vaccines against covid19>
Answers to your questions about vaccines
Currently, more than 150 million people – almost half of the population – are eligible for vaccination. But each state makes the final decision as to who goes first. The country’s 21 million healthcare workers and three million residents of long-term care facilities were the first to qualify. In mid-January, federal officials urged all states open eligibility to all people 65 years of age and over and adults of all ages with health conditions that put them at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. The adults of the general population are at the back of the pack. If federal and state health authorities can remove the bottlenecks in vaccine distribution, everyone 16 and older will become eligible as early as this spring or early summer. The vaccine has not been approved in children, although studies are ongoing. It can take months for a vaccine to be available to anyone under the age of 16. Go to the website for your state of health for up-to-date information on immunization policies in your area
You shouldn’t have to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine, although you are asked for insurance information. If you don’t have insurance, you should still get the vaccine at no cost. Congress passed a law this spring that prohibits insurers from enforcing any cost sharing, such as a copayment or deductible. It relied on additional protections preventing pharmacies, doctors and hospitals from billing patients, including those who are uninsured. Even so, health experts fear that patients will stumble upon loopholes that leave them vulnerable to surprise bills. This could happen to those who are charged a doctor’s visit fee with their vaccine, or to Americans who have certain types of health coverage that do not fall under the new rules. If you get your vaccine from a doctor or emergency care clinic, tell them about any hidden costs. To make sure you don’t get a surprise bill, your best bet is to get vaccinated at a health service vaccination site or local pharmacy once vaccines become more widely available.
This remains to be determined. It is possible that the Covid-19 vaccination will become an annual event, just like the flu vaccine. Or it could be that the benefits of the vaccine last for more than a year. We have to wait and see how durable the protection against vaccines is. To determine this, researchers will follow vaccinated people looking for “revolutionary cases” – those people who contract Covid-19 despite being vaccinated. This is a sign of weakening protection and will give researchers clues about how long the vaccine will last. They will also monitor the levels of antibodies and T cells in the blood of people who have been vaccinated to determine if and when a booster injection might be needed. It’s conceivable that people will need boosters every few months, once a year, or just every few years. It’s just a matter of waiting for the data.
The document released Friday did not address the protective power of the AstraZeneca vaccine against another variant of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, known as B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa. Researchers are conducting similar lab tests to try to measure the effect of this variant on the potency of the vaccine.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been cleared in nearly 50 countries around the world but not in the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a clinical trial that has recruited more than 30,000 participants, most of them Americans. The results of that study could come this month and AstraZeneca should have enough safety data to seek emergency clearance from the FDA around the first week of March.
In the United States, variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in 33 states, but the extent of its spread is unknown due to the no national monitoring program. Federal health officials have warned that it could become the dominant form of the virus in the United States by March.
