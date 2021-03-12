World
AstraZeneca says ‘no evidence’ of higher risk of blood clots from vaccine – Times of India
LONDON: British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca insisted on the safety of its coronavirus vaccine on Friday, after some countries suspended its use in response to concerns about a potential link to blood clots.
“An analysis of our safety data from over 10 million records showed no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any age group, sex, lot or country in particular, ”according to Jab, a company spokesperson mentioned.
“In fact, the observed number of these types of events is significantly lower in those vaccinated than one would expect in the general population.”
The AstraZeneca jab, developed with Oxford University, is the mainstay of the British immunization program and many developing economies. It is relatively inexpensive and easier to store than other jabs.
But it has been the subject of controversy in Europe, with some governments initially refusing to certify its use for people over 65, despite scientific advice finding no reason to limit.
This week, Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended its use as a precaution after isolated reports recipients who develop blood clots.
Italy and Austria have also banned the use of separate batch shots, while Bulgaria and Thailand have said they will delay its deployment.
However, earlier on Friday, the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using the Covid-19 vaccine, stressing that there was no causal link between the jab and coagulation.
A number of health authorities have also insisted that it is safe, including the European Medicines Agency.
British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonThe journalist’s official spokesperson told reporters on Thursday: “We made it clear that it was both safe and effective … and when people are asked to come forward and accept it, they should. in complete confidence.”
Britain launched the world’s first mass coronavirus vaccination campaign in December, largely supported by the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and another from Pfizer-BioNTech.
