AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: AstraZeneca to test combination of Covid-19 vaccine with Russian vaccine by end of year: RDIF | World News – Times of India

MOSCOW: Great Britain AstraZeneca will begin clinical trials combining its own vaccine with Russiaof Sputnik V vaccine candidate by the end of the year, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Friday.
The official, Kirill Dmitriev, said in a statement that Russia was determined to launch joint production of the new combined vaccine with AstraZeneca once it proves its effectiveness in clinical trials.
AstraZeneca announced earlier on Friday that it would study combining its own experimental vaccine with Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested to dramatically increase efficacy.
Dmitriev said cooperation between scientists from different countries would be decisive in beating the pandemic.

