AstraZeneca cache of 29 million doses in Italy raises EU suspicions

BRUSSELS – A stockpile of 29 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine that were found languishing at a facility in Italy became the new flashpoint on Wednesday in the dispute between the pharmaceutical company and the European Union, so that the bloc was preparing to unveil it. strict export restrictions primarily intended to prevent drug manufacturers from sending doses overseas.

Italian authorities discovered the vaccines during an on-site visit, European Union officials said, at a factory near Rome that is responsible for filling and finishing the vials of Covid-19 vaccine for AstraZeneca.

Italian authorities visited the site after receiving an alert from the European Commission, which found a discrepancy between what the company said it produced at European Union facilities and what the facilities themselves were reporting.

The presence of so many doses raised suspicions that the pharmaceutical company was trying to find a way to export them to Britain or elsewhere, which the bloc has asked AstraZeneca to stop doing until the company holds on to it. its delivery promises.