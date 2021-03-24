AstraZeneca cache of 29 million doses in Italy raises EU suspicions
BRUSSELS – A stockpile of 29 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine that were found languishing at a facility in Italy became the new flashpoint on Wednesday in the dispute between the pharmaceutical company and the European Union, so that the bloc was preparing to unveil it. strict export restrictions primarily intended to prevent drug manufacturers from sending doses overseas.
Italian authorities discovered the vaccines during an on-site visit, European Union officials said, at a factory near Rome that is responsible for filling and finishing the vials of Covid-19 vaccine for AstraZeneca.
Italian authorities visited the site after receiving an alert from the European Commission, which found a discrepancy between what the company said it produced at European Union facilities and what the facilities themselves were reporting.
The presence of so many doses raised suspicions that the pharmaceutical company was trying to find a way to export them to Britain or elsewhere, which the bloc has asked AstraZeneca to stop doing until the company holds on to it. its delivery promises.
The European Union was due to receive more than 100 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of this year, but has only received 16.6 million. The shortage of supplies has helped derail immunization efforts in the 27 member countries and contributed to embarrassingly slow immunization rates on the continent.
What has upset the European Union most is that AstraZeneca has always lived up to its contract with Britain while letting the bloc take the brunt of its production failures which have reduced supplies. AstraZeneca has denied violating its contract with the EU. The bloc took the first step last week to litigate the issue by activating an amicable dispute resolution mechanism with AstraZeneca, but there is no indication that either party intends to do so. take legal action.
The bloc attempted to force AstraZeneca to deliver more doses by introducing an export authorization system on February 1, but only one shipment of AstraZeneca, a small batch to Australia, has been blocked since entering in force.
The European Union on Wednesday introduced a stricter export control plan aimed at cracking down on exports as the bloc fears AstraZeneca deliveries will also disappoint in the second quarter as the bloc faces a third wave infections and prolonged lockouts.
EU officials said there was no evidence the stock in Italy, first reported by the Italian daily La Stampa, was bound for Great Britain. They said the company, faced with the doses, said 16 million doses were destined for the EU market and 13 million for countries as part of the Covax initiative which aims to get doses to the most important countries. poor. The latter exports would be exempt from EU controls, as they are considered to be humanitarian in nature.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Officials said they asked AstraZeneca for additional information on where the active ingredient in the vaccine vials found in Italy was made – a question aimed at forcing the company to provide more information on its chain of supply and production capacity.
For AstraZeneca, the Italian dose dispute was the latest in a series of communication blunders with health officials on both sides of the Atlantic that have affected the company’s relationships with multiple governments.
Some US officials learned of a snag in the company’s clinical trials from the media last year. The company’s U.S. trial was suspended for nearly seven weeks last fall, in part because AstraZeneca was slow to provide U.S. regulators with proof that the vaccine did not cause neurological disease. (Investigators later concluded that the symptoms were unrelated to the vaccine.)
But analysts believe some of AstraZeneca’s manufacturing difficulties also reflect the company’s ambitious global distribution plans. It intended to manufacture up to three billion doses this year, in part by outsourcing its manufacture to factories around the world. Other vaccine manufacturers, on the other hand, rely on only a few facilities.
This global network of factories has the potential to create complications in the company’s supply chain, analysts say, although it is also part of what made the vaccine so essential to the global effort to vaccination.
Benjamin mueller contributed reporting from London.
