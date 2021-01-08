Assault on Capitol Hill reminiscent of a banana republic

US President Donald Trump at a Security Council meeting. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 08 (IPS) – The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington DC by an unruly mob is reminiscent of an insurgency in a “banana republic” – as Woody Allen’s 1971 comedy “Bananas” hilariously describes a country fictional Latin American.

But judging by President Trump’s disastrous four-year administration, such a description is an insult to all Banana Republics.

Trump’s presidency has been characterized by bad government, corruption, lies, xenophobia, nepotism, arrogance, and ultimately contempt for the country’s democratic electoral process.

For a long time America has been the self-proclaimed cop of the world to topple dictatorships and topple authoritarian regimes (read: Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan), defend human rights, and preach peace – even by selling millions of dollars dollars in arms to countries in conflict.

As the New York Times pointed out, however, what happened in Washington DC was “one of the most serious intrusions on Capitol Hill” since the British invasion in the War of 1812 when it was set on fire.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican who has long criticized Trump from the bowels of his own political party, expressed his denunciation in one sentence: “What happened here today was an insurgency instigated by the President of the States -United.

As the Cable News Network (CNN) pointed out, a growing number of Republican leaders and cabinet officials believe Trump should be removed from office ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, even if that means invoking the 25th Amendment or disqualify Trump from detention. office again.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides procedures for replacing a president or vice president in the event of death, impeachment, resignation, or incapacity.

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco, told IPS of the shocking spectacle of the popular attack on the seat of government with the apparent encouragement of the president, as well as the efforts of some Republican members of Congress. to block the certification of the Electoral College, demonstrates that a significant fraction of the conservative movement in the United States has become explicitly undemocratic.

“While the events of Wednesday are likely to backfire politically, this serves as a warning that there are real authoritarian tendencies in this country, led by people who are prepared to use violence to seize power.”

Despite clear signs of a serious attempt to storm the Capitol, security was minimal and the Capitol police were quickly overwhelmed, he added.

This contrasts with the massive and intimidating presence of troops around the Capitol and other government buildings during the largely non-violent protests for racial justice last spring, despite the absence of such realistic threats.

This raises serious concerns about racism and ideological prejudice in politics and related security measures in Washington, Zunes said.

He stressed that the shock and dismay surrounding Trump’s support for a de facto coup and his broad authoritarian tendencies are well founded.

“At the same time, it must be recognized that presidential administrations and congressional leaders on both sides have long supported autocratic regimes and occupying armies elsewhere through arms transfers and other security aids. Indeed, the United States is the first world support for these undemocratic governments ”.

Support for democracy, he argued, should not stop at the water’s edge. “If Americans are serious about defending democratic institutions, we must apply these principles to our foreign policy as well.”

The Capitol Hill protesters have been described for the most part as right-wing extremists and white supremacists who are staunch supporters of Trump. At least four died in the melee.

Meanwhile, some of America’s allies in Europe, including France, Germany and the UK, have expressed shock and revulsion at the insurgency in one of the world’s “model democracies”.

Dr Alon Ben-Meir, professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University (NYU), told IPS that Wednesday, January 6 is a day that will live in infamy; on a day the President of the United States instigated a mob to storm the nation’s capital, in which Trump perpetuated lies and lies about the election to justify his betrayal of the country, the Constitution, his office and the very foundations of this democratic republic.

He said the world watched in horror as the far-right crowd managed to breach security and successfully enter the Capitol building. Obviously, the violent protesters were not repulsed with sufficient force or they would never have entered.

“If the crowd was made up of left-wing agitators instead, black and brown bodies rather than white bodies, the news would be quite different – indeed, it is more than likely that if it had been, the protesters would never have. inside at all, let alone allowed to stay there more than four hours ”.

What is perhaps most shameful, beyond Trump’s cynical and self-serving incitement, is his silence as crowds roamed the Capitol, while Senators and Representatives hid until ‘he be sure to come back to finish the business of the day, said Ben-Meir.

“When he finally made a statement, it was anything but a wholehearted condemnation of the chaos and violence that had devoured the temple of democracy in the country. Instead he told the rioters to go home and added “We love you” – after reiterating his false claim that the election was stolen. ”

In a nutshell, Ben-Meir said, Trump has sought to justify the insurgents, and the reason is clear: He wants to sow as much violence and discord as possible between now and the inauguration.

That way he can point the finger at civil unrest and say “See, this is what happens when you steal an election.” Never mind that only Trump and his fringe supporters sought to steal an election and, to the credit of this still great nation, failed utterly and utterly, he said.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General “is saddened by the events at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday. In such circumstances, he said, “it is important that political leaders stress to their supporters the need to refrain from all violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law. ”

In a Geneva statement, United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: “We are deeply disturbed by Wednesday’s attack on the US Capitol, which clearly demonstrated the destructive impact of a sustained and deliberate distortion of the facts and incitement to violence and hatred on the part of political leaders. “.

She said allegations of electoral fraud were raised in an attempt to undermine the right to political participation. We are encouraged to see that the process continues despite serious attempts to disrupt it.

“We call on leaders from all political walks, including the President of the United States, to deny false and dangerous narratives, and encourage their supporters to do so as well,” she added.

“We note with dismay the serious threats and destruction of property facing media professionals yesterday. We support calls from many quarters for a full investigation into Wednesday’s events, ”said Bachelet

In a summary, Ben-Meir said Trump used the power of his office to dismantle everything President Obama has accomplished, and stopped before nothing to delegitimize President-elect Biden’s victory.

“All I can say is eat your heart out, Mr. Trump. Obama stepped down as president after serving two terms with honor and dignity and with the Nobel Peace Prize to his name. And Trump will leave his office as the impeached president for a term that will live in infamy.

Democratic leaders, along with the few Republicans who have championed the rule of law and did not submit to Trump’s whims, should immediately push for impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment to oust Trump from office and ban him to hold an official ceremony. position again, he said.

