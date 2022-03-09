Assassinated in His Prime, an Iconic African Leader Haunts a Trial and His Country

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Decades later, the scene of the crime is still intact: a deserted building of cracked windowpanes and dust-blown corridors, its courtyard strewn with withered leaves. Gunfire erupted here in October 1987 as Thomas Sankara, the 37-year-old president of Burkina Faso, was meeting with six aides.

“It sounded like a tornado on a tin roof,” recalled one of them, Alouna Troaré, retracing his steps through the ghostly site.

A charismatic army officer of revolutionary zeal, Sankara had transformed this landlocked West African nation in just four years, with sweeping policies that prioritized the poor, defied the West and inspired adulation across Africa. But now a hit squad was at his door.