assange: Julian Assange’s lawyer rejects US extradition promises – Times of India
LONDON: US government promises that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be subjected to harsh conditions of detention if extradited to face US justice are not enough to address concerns about his fragile mental health and high risk of suicide, a lawyer defending him argued Thursday .
Assange’s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said in a two-day hearing before Britain’s High Court the Australian was too mentally ill to be extradited to the United States to stand trial on espionage charges .
US government seeks overturning earlier lower UK court ruling that dismissed US extradition request Assange on WikiLeaks’ publication of secret US military documents ten years ago. Federal judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange was likely to kill himself if held in harsh US prison conditions.
On Wednesday, a US government lawyer said that US authorities had promised Assange would not be held before his trial in a high-security “Supermax” prison, nor subjected to strict isolation conditions. He also said that if found guilty, Assange would be allowed to serve his sentence in Australia, his home country.
But Fitzgerald argued that American insurance was all “cautionary, vague, or just ineffective.” They do not eliminate the risk of Assange being held in extreme isolation in the United States in the long term, he said, and the risk of Assange committing suicide remains significant if extradited.
“It is perfectly reasonable to find it oppressive to extradite a mentally ill person because his extradition is likely to result in his death,” he said. He added that judges should use their power to “protect people from extradition to a foreign state where we have no control over what will be done to them.”
In a written submission, Fitzgerald also said the assurance that Assange could be transferred to an Australian prison if convicted was “meaningless.” Australia has not indicated its consent and the process could take a decade or more, he argued.
U.S. prosecutors have charged Assange with 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer abuse following WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although a US government lawyer said on Wednesday the sentence could be much shorter.
Assange, 50, is currently being held in Belmarsh High Security Prison in London. He did not attend the hearing on Thursday, although he did appear at times on Wednesday via video link.
The hearing was the last in Assange’s long battle to fight extradition to the United States.
Lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and that he is entitled to the Free Speech protections of the First Amendment for publishing materials exposing the misdeeds of the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan. His supporters also argue that the accusation was politically motivated.
Around 80 supporters staged a loud rally outside the London courthouse ahead of the hearing, playing music and chanting “Free Julian Assange!”
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British opposition Labor Party, told the court that Assange had been telling the truth about Afghanistan and Iraq and that he should not be flown to the United States under any circumstances. .
“He has not committed any crime and he is in a maximum security prison (…) if he moves to the United States, he could well, because of his state of mental health, commit suicide,” said Corbyn to reporters. “In another country he would be hailed as a whistleblower who told the truth about the dangers we all face, the dangers the whole world faces.”
The two-day hearing before two judges, including England’s highest judge, Lord Chief Justice Ian burnett, ends Thursday but a decision is not expected for weeks. The losing party could appeal to the UK Supreme Court.
Assange has been held in a high-security prison since his arrest in April 2019 for ignoring bail in a separate legal battle. Prior to that, he spent seven years at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he sought asylum in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. .
Sweden dropped sex crime investigations in November 2019 because a lot of time had passed. The judge who blocked the extradition in January has ordered him to remain in detention during any US appeal.
