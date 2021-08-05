Asian-US delegation meets with Biden-Harris, discusses immigration and green card backlog – Times of India

#WATCH I raised issues of immigration, voting rights and in particular the green card backlog in the context of explaining how… https://t.co/GFEYPrXAsm – ANI (@ANI) 1628194869000

NEW DELHI: A delegation from the Asian American and Pacific Islander ( AAPI ) the community met with the US president on Thursday Joe biden and vice-president Kamala harris to discuss a range of issues, including hate crimes and immigration.The meeting was held at the White House in Washington DC, and also covered the issue of voting rights.executive director of Indian American impact Neil makhija , said he “raised issues of immigration, voting rights and in particular the backlog of green cards in the context of explaining how country caps are remnants of exclusionary laws in the past, in particular enacted in the 1920s “.He also said YEARS that Biden has a “keen awareness of the injustice of the system.”

During the meeting, Biden added that community is also key to keeping the U.S. economy strong. But he further acknowledged that “there is work to be done on immigration; there is work to be done on voting rights and much more.”

“On the first day of my tenure, I signed an executive order to advance racial equity and a whole-of-government approach to tackling inequality and injustice in America on the part of every agency,” he said. to remark. “And the contribution of this group has been and continues to be essential to this approach.”