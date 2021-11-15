Asian stocks advance as US equity futures gain

Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as US equity futures made early gains, although investors wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data expected later.

Annual growth in retail sales, industrial production and urban investment is expected to slow further in October, in part due to pandemic restrictions and tensions in the housing market.

Economists at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia argued that there is a chance that the People’s Bank of China will cut bank reserve requirements (RRRs) this week to support activity.

“We estimate that a 50 basis point cut in the RRR can free up CNY 1 billion in cash,” they said in a note. “In our view, small easing measures can help meet the financing needs of real estate developers and offset downside risks to the economy. “

Elsewhere, the United Nations climate conference in Scotland managed to strike an emissions deal, but only by watering down a pledge to phase out coal.

U.S. financial firm MSCI’s Asia-Pacific stock index, the largest outside of Japan, rose 0.1% after rising late last week.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.7%, as data showing economic activity contracted more than expected in the third quarter only strengthened the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.

Wall Street eased last week to break a string of gains, even though the major indices were just a shade of all-time highs. S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% at the start of trading on Monday, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.3%.

The release of US retail sales figures on Tuesday will be a crucial marker of consumer sentiment [FILE: Andy Wong/AP] (AP Photo)

A key publication to watch this week will be U.S. retail sales on Tuesday for any effect of falling consumer confidence to a 10-year low reported for November, as people worried about rising prices. , especially for gasoline.

There are also doubts as to whether companies have the pricing power to maintain their margins in the face of rising costs.

Bank of America (BofA) analysts noted that 75% of U.S. companies exceeded profit estimates in the last reporting season, but the forecast for the fourth quarter was only flat, breaking more than one year of increasing expectations.

The grim inquiry helped Treasuries stabilize a bit, but yields were still up 11 basis points for the week as the market took into account heightened risk of an early Federal Reserve tightening.

BofA economist Ethan Harris believes the market still has not sufficiently integrated price as the high starting level of inflation means rates need to rise further to achieve neutrality.

“If inflation remains high and exceeds the expected exceedance, the Fed will have to become much more hawkish and accept a market correction or deliberately induce such a correction,” Harris warns.

The rise in US yields combined with a general risk aversion in favor of the dollar, which had its best week in nearly three months. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was firm at 95.120 and just at its highest since July 2020.

It held steady at 113.99 yen, bracing for another challenge from the October high at 114.69.

COVID factor

The euro looked vulnerable at $ 1.1442, after breaking decisively lower last week.

“Covid infection curves moving in the wrong direction are part of the reason, as new restrictions are imposed in Austria and the Netherlands,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

“The implications of growth and ECB policy are not lost on the currency markets.”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will appear before the European Parliament later on Monday.

Inflation fears kept demand for gold at $ 1,865 an ounce after posting its biggest weekly gain since May.

Oil prices have had a tougher week, hit by the strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden’s administration may release oil from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Early Monday, Brent had rebounded 21 cents to $ 82.38 a barrel, while US crude rose 28 cents to $ 81.07.