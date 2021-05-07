Asian health workers fight viruses and racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) – Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to protect her from the coronavirus. But she couldn’t avoid being exposed to the anti-Asian bigotry that resurfaced after the pathogen was first identified in China.

Psychiatric patients called her out as a racist insult for the disease, she said. A spectator spat at the student of Thai descent to “go back to China” as she left a New York hospital where she is training.

And as she walked there in a scrub on February 15, a man came up to her, scolded her for the “Chinese virus”, took her cell phone and dragged her to a sidewalk, said Jumreornvong, who reported the attack to the police. The investigation is ongoing.

For healthcare workers of Asian and Pacific Island heritage, “it seems like we’re fighting multiple battles at the same time – not just COVID-19, but racism as well,” says Jumreornvong, a student at the Icahn School of Medicine from Mount Sinai.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced a wave of harassment and attacks in many settings during the pandemic. But those working in the healthcare industry feel the particular and shocking angst of being racially targeted because of the virus while working to prevent people from dying from it.

“People in my community have gone from being health heroes to kind of a scapegoat,” said Dr. Michelle Lee, radiology resident in New York City. She gathered 100 medical workers in white coats in March to speak out against hate crimes against Asia.

“We are not bringing you the virus,” said Lee, who recalls being spit on by strangers on the street twice last year. “We are literally trying to help you get rid of the virus.”

People of Asian and Pacific Island origin make up about 6% to 8% of the U.S. population, but a larger share of some health care professions, including about 20% of non-surgeon physicians and pharmacists, and 12% to 15 % of surgeons, therapists and medical assistants, according to federal statistics.

Before the pandemic, studies found that 31% to 50% of doctors of Asian descent faced discrimination at work ranging from patients refusing their care to difficulty finding mentors. That’s a lower proportion than black doctors, but higher than Hispanic and white doctors, according to a 2020 study that reviewed existing research. In another 2020 study of medical residents, all those of Asian descent said patients asked them about their ethnicity.

Columbia University medical student Hueyjong “Huey” Shih recalls being faced with “a lot of assumptions, all turned into one very inappropriate question” from a colleague at a hospital: Shih was an only child because of the old one-child policy in China?

Shih, born in Maryland, whose family is from Taiwan, said the colleague apologized after being cleaned up. Writing on the health news site Stat, he and medical students Jesper Ke and Kate E. Lee implored healthcare institutions to include the experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in training. to the fight against racism.

For generations, Asian Americans have supported to be seen as “perpetual strangers” in a country that is used to treating them as threats. Authorities wrongly blamed San Francisco’s Chinatown for an 1870s smallpox epidemic, banned many Chinese immigrants under the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, and forced Japanese Americans into internment camps even as tens of thousands of their loved ones served in the US military during World War II.

During the pandemic, former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” and by other terms that activists say have fueled anger against Asian Americans.

Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Police Reports in 26 major U.S. cities and counties grew 146% last year, while hate crimes increased by 2% overall, according to California State University, the San Hate and Extremism Center. Bernardino. The Stop AAPI Hate advocacy group submitted nearly 3,800 reports of assault, harassment and discrimination from mid-March 2020 to the end of February – before an armed man kills eight people, six of them of Asian origin, at Atlanta-area massage companies in March.

The statistics do not divide healthcare workers among the victims.

The escalation “makes racism look a lot scarier than the virus” for Dr. Amy Zhang, an anesthesiology resident at the University of Washington hospitals.

“It’s a constant fear. You never know when you’re going to be targeted, ”she said.

At the start of the pandemic, she came face to face with the risk of COVID-19 while intubating patients. And face to face with racism when a white man on the street whispered vulgarity to her about China and “giving us smallpox” and then started following her shouting racial epithets and sexual threats until what she gets into the hospital, she said.

“Despite the fact that I got out of poverty to chase the American dream, despite the fact that I can and have saved lives under stressful conditions, none of this protects me from racist vitriol,” Zhang wrote in Crosscut, a Pacific Northwest newspaper. to place. She is the daughter of Chinese immigrants who worked long hours for low wages.

These days Ida Chen, a medical assistant student in New York City, wears pepper spray all the time, sets her cell phone so all of her friends know her location, and doesn’t travel very far on her own. For a while, she hid the roots of her dark brown hair under a hat so that only the dyed blonde ends showed up.

She started taking these precautions after a man cycled her down a Manhattan street in March 2020 and didn’t care that he would be “in you, but I don’t want to get the coronavirus,” then took it. followed by shouting insults until she called 911, she said.

“I entered medicine thinking, I treat people with the best possible intention,” said Chen, who has Chinese heritage. “It hurts that someone doesn’t respond to that kind of empathy and good intentions.”

Chen and others say the shootings in Georgia prompted them to talk about what they see as long-standing minimization of anti-Asian racism.

“The only reason I became a doctor is to help my community,” says Lee, a daughter of South Korean immigrants with no other doctor in her family. “If I don’t speak for my community, what have they sacrificed – done everything they’ve done – for?”

Jumreornvong, who identifies as gay, said she had previously been discriminated against. But it was different to be targeted because of her race, and in a country where she envisioned the American Dream as an attempt to “make it a better place for everyone and for yourself.”

“For a while I was a little pessimistic about whether or not people want me here,” she said. But she focused on how her colleagues rallied around her, how the hospital expressed support, how patients showed appreciation for her work.

“I still believe in the best of America,” she said.