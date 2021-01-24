Asian El Chapo Tse Chi Lop arrested in the Netherlands

Police have been pursuing suspected drug boss Tse Chi Lop, 57 for years – Reuters

The suspected leader of Asia’s largest crime syndicate and one of the world’s most wanted men has been arrested in the Netherlands as Australian authorities press for his extradition to stand trial.

The police had pursued Tse Chi Lop, 57, suspected drug leader for years until his arrest by Dutch police on Friday, at the behest of Australian Federal Police.

In a statement released on Sunday, Australian authorities said a man “of great interest” in law enforcement had been arrested. A police spokeswoman confirmed his name as Tse Chi Lop.

Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge, Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said, adding that his arrest by the national police went without incident at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“He was already on the most wanted list and he was detained based on the intelligence we received,” Aling said.

The Chinese Canadian citizen has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

He has been named by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the alleged leader of the Asian mega-cartel known as “Sam Gor”, a major producer and supplier of methamphetamines to the world.

Sam Gor is believed to launder his billions of drug money through businesses expanding in the Mekong region of Southeast Asia – including casinos, hotels and real estate.

Australian Federal Police said Friday’s arrest followed an operation that in 2012-2013 caught 27 people linked to a crime syndicate spanning five countries.

The group has been accused of importing “substantial amounts of heroin and methamphetamine” into Australia, a long lucrative market for drug traffickers.

“The union has targeted Australia for a number of years, importing and distributing large quantities of illicit narcotics, laundering overseas profits and living off the wealth derived from crime,” Australian police said.

As part of the 2012-2013 Melbourne raids, police seized AU $ 9 million (US $ 7 million) in assets, including cash, designer handbags, casino chips and jewelry.

The arrest of Tse Chi Lop almost a decade after the launch of this operation is a major step forward for Australian authorities.

The country’s attorney general will now begin to prepare an official extradition request for the alleged drug lord to stand trial.

Most of Asian methamphetamine comes from the border areas of the “Golden Triangle” between Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and southwest China, which inject unprecedented amounts of synthetic drugs into global markets.

A UNODC study indicates that criminal groups in Southeast Asia make more than $ 60 billion a year.

The production of methamphetamine – in the form of very potent “yaba” tablets or a very potent crystallized “ice” version – as well as ketamine and fentanyl, takes place mainly in Shan State, in eastern Myanmar, but to a large extent. some of the precursor chemicals needed to cook them flow across the border from China.

Thailand harvested more than 515 million yaba tablets in 2018, 17 times the amount for the entire Mekong region ten years ago, UNODC said.

Drug transports grab headlines almost daily across the region, with traffickers finding more creative ways to ship their illicit products.