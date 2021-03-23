Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaking on the floor of the Georgia State Senate last week, Michelle Au pleaded with her colleagues to “stand up” to the hatred directed against Asian Americans which increased during the pandemic. A day later, a gunman rocked the Atlanta area in kill eight people, including six women of Asian origin.

For Au, who joined the state Senate in January as the first Asian American woman, the attack was a heartbreaking validation of his fears. It also prompts her and other Asian Americans to push for more political influence in Washington and other centers of power.

“People in our communities crave a representation that looks like them,” Au said in an interview. “I don’t think people can see problems if they haven’t experienced it in the past.”

There are at least 160 Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in 33 state legislatures across the country, according to the Asian and Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies. A whopping 51 of them sit in the Hawaii Legislature. And, of the 535 members of Congress, only 17 are of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, according to the Congressional Research Service. There are also three non-voting delegates who are Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

President Joe Biden and his aides were repeatedly pressed to include Asian Americans in his cabinet, including in a private meeting with Senate Democrats on Monday night. The senses. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pushed Biden’s senior advisers to expand the representation of Asian Americans in the administration.

For now, he has chosen Katherine Tai, who is a Taiwanese American, as his high commercial envoy. She was confirmed to the post last week, becoming the only Asian American to hold a Cabinet-level position in the new administration. Vivek Murthy, the son of Indian parents, is Biden’s candidate for Surgeon General, which is an assistant cabinet post.

Many Asian Americans say that the feeling of being politically marginalized will take years to be completely overcome. Last week, a moving congressional hearing cast a national spotlight on tackling racism in the community – but major legislation in this area is unlikely to come.

“I think symbolism and representation matter, but only up to a point,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice. “What’s most important is getting the job done.”

There are signs of change.

Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, is the first black woman and person of South Asian descent become vice president. More than 300 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders contested the top-down ballot in 2020, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies.

Others seem to be planning campaigns for the future. Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke, president and CEO of the group, said her organization recently held training for people interested in joining municipal and state legislative races and had around 30 participants. She also encourages community members to join local boards and commissions.

“We are subject matter experts in a wide range of industries, and we should have that a reflection of our democracy by involving people like us and others in all kinds of public policy conversation,” said Mielke.

Asian Americans are eyeing other major bureaus across the country.

In New York, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is gaining attention – and campaign money – in a mayoral bid. And in California, home to the country’s largest Asian-American community, elected officials urge Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint an Asian attorney general as successor to Xavier Becerra, who has been chosen as Biden’s health and social services secretary.

Stop AAPI Hate, an activist group that formed as pandemic-related shutdowns took hold in the United States, had received nearly 4,000 self-reported incidents of bias or discrimination from all 50 states in the month latest. And nearly 3 in 10 Asian Americans said they had been victims of racial slurs or jokes since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, according to data from the Pew Research Center released last summer.

Janelle Wong, director of the Asian American Studies program at the University of Maryland, studied how acts of discrimination can affect political participation. She said such incidents can sometimes alienate members of the affected community – but more often they increase political activity.

Wong pointed to the tough, Republican-backed anti-immigrant laws of the 1990s that helped mobilize Latinos to vote Democratic and made the state fiercely blue within a generation. Democrats hope a similar change may have started more recently in Arizona.

Wong said the Asian American population began to explode in the mid-1990s with the creation of the H1-B visa program, which made it easier for employers to hire immigrants in skilled occupations. Many of these people have now been in the country for over 20 years, and they, or second-generation immigrant families, are starting to settle down politically, register to vote and vote at higher rates. .

In the November election, 70% of Asian American voters backed Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national voter survey. Asian Americans are now the fastest growing ethnic minority in the country, accounting for nearly 5% of eligible voters in last year’s election, according to the Pew Research Center. U.S. Census data showed the community had one of the largest increases in the voting rate of any group in the 2018 midterm elections compared to the 2014 midterm elections, from around 27% of eligible voters who actually voted in 2014 to 40% in 2018..

But the larger Asian-American communities are still mostly concentrated in non-dynamic presidential states, meaning none of the political parties have devoted significant resources to voter education.

“There is not the same incentive for parties to mobilize them, and it is much more difficult because it takes resources, it takes some attention to awareness and language to understand the problems of Americans as well. of Asian origin, ”Wong said. “All of this helps reduce the political participation rates of Asian Americans, but people – wrongly, I think – assume that Asian Americans are somehow less interested in American civic life.”

It is evolving. Wong talks about races in the states in Virginia this year, where Asian American voters in suburban Washington could have a decisive influence.

“People are now much more invested, especially since those in positions of power are constantly silencing our community,” said Michelle Chan, a Malaysian-Chinese voter in Alexandria, Virginia.

Kohli, of Asian-American Advancing Justice, said the community could also move neighborhoods in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas during the 2022 midterm election.

Democratic Representative Grace Meng of New York, first vice-chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said many Asian Americans have responded to the shootings by trying to protect themselves better, donating to civic groups and even by forming brigades to march with the elderly in predominantly Asian neighborhoods or distributing whistles in an attempt to curb incidents of racism and violence. But she said greater political engagement was the next step.

“We are literally taught not to talk and not to move the boat,” Meng said. “And so, in this last year in particular, it’s been such a challenge to tell our older Asian immigrants – Asian Americans who might even have been here for three decades – now is the time. to no longer be invisible, that they must speak out.

Nabilah Islam, US Democratic strategist and organizer from Bangladesh to Georgia, ran unsuccessfully in Congress last year. She said she felt compelled to do it because, although she had lived in her neighborhood outside of Atlanta all of her life, she “never saw someone who looked like me” campaigning.

“What makes a real difference is that activists from your own community come forward,” Islam said. “For so long we’ve had this top-down strategy where you usually have, frankly, these white consultants come and tell you how you should organize your communities. But they never went to these houses and never spoke to these families.

The Asian-American and Pacific Islander community includes people from a range of different heritages and cultures who often speak languages ​​other than English. Islam and other organizers say they are working to better unify these distinct heritages while teaming up with activists from other backgrounds, including African Americans and Latinos. She said the outpouring of public support following the shooting could make those efforts easier.

“Asian Americans didn’t necessarily grow up with this advocacy vocabulary and how to fight for ourselves,” Meng said. It required having “to learn this from other communities such as black and Latin communities and to walk alongside them, witnessing their struggles.”

Associated Press editors Emily Swanson and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.