Asia-Pacific: Japan shares concerns with China, Russia over joint Asia-Pacific patrols – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan expressed concerns to Russia and China on joint air force patrols in the Asia Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday.
“As before, we have informed Russia and China through diplomatic channels of our concerns about similar actions from a regional security point of view,” the minister said, quoting Sputnik.
On Friday, the Russian and Chinese armies conducted the third joint air patrol in the Asia Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Patrols under the 2021 military cooperation plan were not designed to counter other countries, the ministry added.
The Chinese Ministry of Defense said China had sent two H-6K planes to form a joint formation with two Russian Tu-95MC planes over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
During the patrol, the aircraft strictly observed the provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries, the ministry said.
According to the ministry, this is the third joint strategic air patrol of the Chinese and Russian armies, aimed at further developing the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership in the new era, improving the level of strategic coordination and operational capabilities. joint efforts, and jointly maintain global strategic stability.
The operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian armies and does not target any third party.
