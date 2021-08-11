World
Ashraf Ghani: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meets Atta Mohammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dostum in Mazar | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday morning to rally his forces and reflect with warlords, other commanders of private militias, senior security officials and politicians on the issue. way to end a relentless Taliban advance that saw nine provincial capitals fall to the insurgents in less than a week.
Frequent security meetings were held at the presidential palace in Kabul over the past two days, after which it was agreed that a joint command center would be formed for the “public uprising forces” to better manage them, the equip and strengthen them in the fight against the Taliban. This idea was first launched by Abdullah Abdullah last week.
In Mazar-e-Sharif, Ghani, his aides and senior security officials met with former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum to discuss the city’s defense. Losing Mazar would represent the complete collapse of government control over the north, the stronghold of anti-Taliban militias.
After arriving in Mazar, Dostum issued a warning to the approaching Taliban, AFP reported. “The Taliban never learn from the past,” he told reporters, promising to kill the insurgents. “The Taliban have come to the north several times, but they have always been trapped. It’s not easy for them to get out.
The Taliban have so far captured the provincial capitals Faizabad, Farah, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pul, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan and Zaranj.
All of the leaders Ghani has met in the past three days have wielded significant influence for decades in parts of the war-torn country. Among the prominent leaders who attended the meetings in Kabul were Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation; Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice-president Mohammad Karim Khalili, second vice-president Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, presidential adviser and leader of the Islamic People’s Unity Party of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq, and a senior member of Hizb-e-Wahdat, Sadiq Mudabir.
“The country’s political leaders have unanimously agreed on the mobilization, strengthening and rapid equipping of public uprising forces within the framework of the government to fight the Taliban,” President Latif spokesman said. Mahmoud, quoted by Afghan media.
During the meetings, leaders stressed that the Herat model would be followed in other parts of the country. In Herat, the militants had entered the city but were driven out by the militia with the support of Afghan forces under the command of Ismail Khan, 75.
Sources said a decision has also been made to appoint key political leaders to the command center. Politicians, sources said, will focus on mobilizing populations in various areas to fight against activists. “The politicians involved in the case will determine how many forces they can mobilize and in which areas they will fight the Taliban,” Afghan government sources said, adding that political leaders had suggested that Ghani hand over much of the military responsibility. in Dostum. .
The meeting, said an Afghan official, focused on coordination between the defense and security forces, the mobilization of public uprising forces and the launch of demining operations in towns fallen to the Taliban since Friday.
(With contributions from the agency)
