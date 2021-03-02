ASEAN prepares for talks with Burmese military as crisis escalates

ASEAN foreign ministers prepare to hold virtual talks with a Myanmar military official on Tuesday, as anti-coup protesters returned to the streets of Yangon’s main city, defying new threats from General Min Aung Hlaing.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in a television interview on Monday evening said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would tell the military it was appalled by the violence in Myanmar and would call for the release of the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and for both sides to speak out.

“Instability in any corner of Southeast Asia threatens and affects the rest of us,” he said, adding that the coup will cause “serious damage to the nation. Myanmar society and economy ”.

The February 1 army takeover plunged Myanmar into chaos, drawing hundreds of thousands to the streets of towns and villages across the country as doctors, teachers and other officials stop working in protest against the coup.

In the bloodiest crackdown to date, security forces opened fire on protesters on Sunday, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens more.

The killings started widespread international condemnation, including the United Nations and a group of ASEAN lawmakers who have expressed “alarm at the scale of arbitrary arrests and escalating violence in Myanmar.”

ASEAN, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, also renewed its efforts to open a channel between military leaders and Myanmar civilians.

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter that ASEAN would be firm with Myanmar and said the regional group’s policy of non-interference in a member’s internal affairs “is not a general approval or tacit consent for the damage to be done ”.

He also called Aung San Suu Kyi “the only hope for Burmese democracy”.

“ Illegitimate military regime ”

But ASEAN’s effort to engage with the Myanmar military has been met with a fierce rebuke from groups in the anti-coup movement.

Sa Sa, a representative of a committee of deposed lawmakers, said ASEAN should not have any dealings with “this illegitimate army-led regime,” while alumni of ASEAN youth programs in Myanmar said the bloc is expected to hold talks with Aung San’s international representatives. Suu Kyi’s administration, not the military government.

“ASEAN must understand that the coup or re-election promised by the military junta is completely unacceptable to the people of Myanmar,” he said in a letter to ASEAN.

Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said ASEAN member states were in a difficult position.

“For Myanmar’s neighbors, there will always be regional security concerns that will require consultations with those in power in Naypyidaw,” he wrote in a blog. Publish.

“It is in ASEAN’s interest to maintain open lines of communication with the Tatmadaw (the military) as long as it holds power, if only to use these channels to urge the military to return. at his barracks after the haste – out of fear The current political instability has led to violence that has sparked yet another humanitarian catastrophe, such as the one that saw 700,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar in 2017.

“By engaging the junta, however, ASEAN risks legitimizing the very coup that engenders these risks.”

People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead on February 28 as police tried to break up an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 1, 2021 [Stringer/ Reuters] Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they clash with riot police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on March 1, 2021 [Stringer/ Reuters]

In Yangon, dozens of people returned to the streets on Tuesday as funerals continued for those killed in the violence. Protesters erected makeshift barricades and recorded footage of Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing on the ground.

Police acted quickly to disperse the crowds, firing stun grenades and tear gas, scaring the protesters away.

However, they later regrouped and continued chanting slogans demanding an end to military rule.

In remarks read on state television by a presenter, the general-in-chief again warned Monday that the leaders and “instigators” of the protest would be punished and threatened to act against officials who refused to work.

Journalists arrested

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners says more than 1,200 people have been arrested since the coup and the Irrawaddy newspaper said that included at least 25 journalists, 10 of whom are still in detention.

Among the latest arrests is a journalist from the Democratic Voice of Burma, who broadcast live security forces outside his apartment on Monday in the coastal town of Myeik, where he filmed protests. DVB confirmed the arrest, saying it did not know where Kaung Myat Naing had been taken or which military authority had taken him.

ASEAN human rights parliamentarians said at least 59 elected representatives were also behind bars in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the military authorities laid additional criminal charges Monday against Aung San Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since his detention on the day of the coup.

She appeared at a videoconference hearing on Monday and appeared to be in good health, one of her attorneys said. Her legal team was not allowed to meet with her before the hearing.

The United States on Monday warned Myanmar’s military leaders that it would take more action if security forces killed unarmed people and attacked journalists and activists, actions the State Department spokesman said. Ned Price, called “abominable violence”.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration was preparing additional costs for those responsible for the coup.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday she hoped to use Washington’s presidency of the UN Security Council in March to push for “more intense discussions” on Myanmar.