ASACR Summit in Pakistan: Pakistan Ready to Host ASACR Summit; Foreign Office spokesperson | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday he was ready to host the long-delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which is an important organization for regional cooperation.
“Pakistan is committed to its process and the holding of the ASACR summit … It believes that all the artificial obstacles that are long overdue SAARC Summit should be removed from office, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told reporters during his weekly press briefing here.
The last ASACR summit was held in Kathmandu in 2014.
The 2016 ASACR summit was scheduled to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to attend the summit due to “current circumstances”.
The summit was canceled after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also refused to participate in the Islamabad meeting.
ASACR summits are usually held every two years and are hosted by member states in alphabetical order. The Member State hosting the summit assumes the presidency of the Association.
In his message on the occasion of the 36th charter day of the ASACR on December 8 last year, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the full potential of the eight-member bloc can only be realized in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.
On December 8, 1985, at the first ASACR summit in Dhaka, the leaders of the seven South Asian states – the Maldives, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka signed a charter to establish the block. Afghanistan became the eighth member of the ASACR in 2007.
During Thursday’s Foreign Office press conference, Chaudhri also dismissed reports that Pakistan was importing the Covid-19 vaccine from India.
“Pakistan has not entered into any bilateral purchase agreement for the Covid-19 vaccine from India,” he said in response to a question.
The spokesperson said that Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, had offered to supply dozens of vaccines to several countries, including Pakistan as part of its COVAX facility and that procurement was Gavi’s responsibility. and not from recipient countries.
Responding to another question on the dialogue with India, the spokesperson said Pakistan had never shied away from participating in the talks and had always called for a peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes, including Kashmir. .
Asked about including India in an upcoming conference on Afghanistan, he said Pakistan supported the regional approach. “As for the inclusion of India in the Afghan peace process, Pakistan supports regional approaches to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan,” he said.
However, he alleged that India “has not been a constructive partner for peace in Afghanistan”.
On another question on granting interim status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chaudhri said Pakistan has repeatedly argued that these reforms are an ongoing process that includes political, administrative and economic reforms.
“This is a long-standing demand of the people of Great Britain. These reforms, aimed at further empowering the people of Great Britain, will continue in accordance with their needs and demands,” he said. declared.
India has previously criticized Pakistan’s attempt to grant “so-called Gilgit-Baltistan” provincial status, saying it was intended to cover up the “illegal” occupation of the region by Islamabad.
Responding to a question on the Afghanistan issue, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said it was important for the Afghan parties to continue negotiations and continue an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
“Pakistan welcomes the efforts of the United States to revitalize the peace process and accelerate the final political settlement,” he said.
