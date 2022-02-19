As warnings of war grow louder, Ukrainians try to keep their bearings.

KYIV, Ukraine — Every February seems to be difficult for Julia Po. It is the month she had to leave her home in Crimea in 2014 after Russian troops annexed it and pro-Moscow separatists took control of parts of eastern Ukraine.

But this February has been particularly painful, with Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders and the United States and its allies warning that an invasion looks imminent. On Friday, President Biden, while still pressing for a diplomatic solution, said he believed that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had made a final decision to invade within a week and target Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

American officials said that as many as 190,000 Russian troops and members of aligned militias were arrayed near the borders and in the eastern regions held by the separatists. In the east, separatist leaders called for mass evacuations, claiming that Ukraine’s military was planning a large-scale attack — an assertion that Mr. Biden dismissed as a lie intended to give Russia a pretext to invade.

The crisis has taken a toll on many Ukrainians, including Ms. Po, an artist. She had been planning an exhibition in western Ukraine, but she forgot about it until the last moment, overwhelmed by stress over the Russian troop buildup.