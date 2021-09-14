As war continues to plague humanity, the organization continues to be the antidote

United Nations soldiers are the peacekeepers on the ground. Today, they consist of more than 70,000 troops provided by national armies around the world and help keep the peace in military conflicts around the world. Credit: United Nations

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Sep 14 (IPS) – Over the past weekend, U.S. corporate media pursued a 20-year rehearsal compulsion to escape the central role of the United States by causing widespread carnage and misery due to the so-called war on terror. But millions of Americans to oppose fervently the military-industrial complex and its extremely immoral non-stop war.

CodePink and Massachusetts Peace Action hosted a national webinar to mark the 20th anniversary of September 11 – the day before the Sunday launch of the Cut the Pentagon campaign – and the result video includes more than 20 speakers who directly challenged the murderous orthodoxy of the state of war. As part of the mix, here’s the gist of what I had to say:

When we hear all the media coverage and retrospectives, we rarely – and certainly almost never in the mass media – hear that when people are killed, whether intentional or predictable, it is atrocities that are funded by American taxpayers. .

And so we hear about the evils of Al Qaeda and 9/11, and they certainly were evils, but we don’t hear about the foreseeable deaths as well as the intentional deaths: the tens of thousands of civilians killed by US airstrikes alone in the past two decades, and the injuries and terror of people with drones and other US weapons. We hear very little about it.

Part of the role of activists is to make these realities heard, to make them heard loud and clear, with as much force, emphasis and force as possible. The roles of activists can sometimes become blurry and merge with the roles of some of the best members of Congress.

When progressive lawmakers call for peace and social justice, they deserve our praise and support. When they succumb to the foreign policy “blob” – when they start to be more of a representative of the establishment to the movements rather than a representative of the movements to the establishment – we have a problem.

It is vital for progressive activists to be clear about our goals and to be prepared to challenge even our friends on Capitol Hill.

I’ll give you a very recent example. A few weeks ago, two leaders of the anti-war forces in the House of Representatives circulated a “Dear Colleague” message encouraging members of the House to sign a letter urging House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith to stand firm behind President Biden’s 1.6% increase in the Pentagon budget, compared to the budget Trump got the year before.

The point of the letter was: President Smith, we want you to defend the 1.6% increase in Biden’s budget, against the budget just approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee with an increase 3.3%.

This kind of letter moves the finish posts more and more at the mercy of the military-industrial complex, at the whim of war profiteers, at the whim of the state of war. And so, when people whom we admire and support, in this case Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Barbara Lee, circulate such a letter Dear colleague, there is a tendency for organizations to say, “Yes, we are going to you. support, ”we will respond in the affirmative to the call to urge our members to urge their representatives in Congress to sign this letter.

And what that creates is a starting point that shifts the frame of reference further and further into the militarism that we are trying to fight against. For this reason, my colleagues and I from RootsAction have decided to decline an invitation to sign in support.

I bring up this episode because it is indicative of the paths and crossroads we face to create momentum for a stronger and more effective peace and social justice movement. And it is reproduced in many ways.

When we are told that it is impractical on Capitol Hill to demand a cut in military funding and assistance to all countries that violate human rights – and when we are told that Israel does not It’s not on the table – it’s not our job to internalize those boundaries that have been internalized by almost everyone in Congress except the squad and a few precious others.

It’s our job to tell not only the truth to power, but also about power. And to be clear and frank even when it means challenging some of our usual allies. And to organize.

At RootsAction, we launched a site called Progressive Hub, as an activist tool to combine the need to know with the imperative to act.

It’s not easy, to put it mildly, to go against the mighty flood of megamedia, big bucks in politics, the way issues are constantly framed by powerful elites. But in the long run, peace activism is essential to overcome militarism. And organization is what makes this possible.

Norman Solomon is the National Director of RootsAction.org and the author of numerous books, including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death. He was a delegate for Bernie Sanders of California at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. Solomon is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram