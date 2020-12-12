As war continues in Ethiopia, ethnic harassment on the rise

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – On a bright day in mid-November, a dozen police armed with machine guns broke into the home of Lisanewerk Desta, a theologian who is the head of the Church’s library and museums department Ethiopian Orthodox, and work.

The men, who did not have a warrant, Mr Desta said, poured dried produce from his kitchen on the floor, emptied his drawers and even looked inside his clay coffee maker, apparently looking for something to incriminate him. They confiscated only one item, he said: his Ethiopian identity card, which shows that he is of the tiger ethnicity.

“I am a scholar of the church, I have nothing to fear,” said Mr Lisanewerk, who in an interview at his home shared photos and videos his daughter had surreptitiously recorded on the raid. “But now I am suspected.”

The Tigrayans belong to one of Ethiopia’s eight main ethnic groups, and for nearly three decades they have been the dominant force in the country’s politics. But the lives of many Tigrayans began to change in early November after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation in the northern Tigray region, whose leaders have resisted Mr. Abiy’s desire to centralize power within the federal government.