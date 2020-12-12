As war continues in Ethiopia, ethnic harassment on the rise
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – On a bright day in mid-November, a dozen police armed with machine guns broke into the home of Lisanewerk Desta, a theologian who is the head of the Church’s library and museums department Ethiopian Orthodox, and work.
The men, who did not have a warrant, Mr Desta said, poured dried produce from his kitchen on the floor, emptied his drawers and even looked inside his clay coffee maker, apparently looking for something to incriminate him. They confiscated only one item, he said: his Ethiopian identity card, which shows that he is of the tiger ethnicity.
“I am a scholar of the church, I have nothing to fear,” said Mr Lisanewerk, who in an interview at his home shared photos and videos his daughter had surreptitiously recorded on the raid. “But now I am suspected.”
The Tigrayans belong to one of Ethiopia’s eight main ethnic groups, and for nearly three decades they have been the dominant force in the country’s politics. But the lives of many Tigrayans began to change in early November after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation in the northern Tigray region, whose leaders have resisted Mr. Abiy’s desire to centralize power within the federal government.
Nearly 50,000 Tigrayans have fled the country, in what the United Nations has called worst refugee exodus Ethiopia has seen in over two decades.
Since then, many ethnic Tigrayans living in the capital and other parts of Ethiopia say they have been treated as criminal suspects and subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment and abuse from officials. of the government.
They say they have been detained without charge, placed under house arrest and banned from traveling outside the country. Tigrayans say they have seen their businesses closed, homes ransacked and money extorted by security officials.
Several Tigrayans who live outside Ethiopia said they had not heard in weeks from family members who were suddenly taken to police stations and prisons. Some Tigrayan members of the Ethiopian military forces are being held in detention centers across the country, their families said.
Reports of ethnic profiling of Tigrayans, who make up around 6 percent of Ethiopia’s population of 110 million, are alarming for the delicate mix of people and power that makes up Ethiopia. The country is an uneasy confederation of 10 ethnically identified states, including Tigray, where fighting continues even though the national government has declared victory.
These measures aroused the concern of the United Nations Office for the Prevention of Genocide, which said that cases of ethnic profiling constituted “A dangerous trajectory that increases the risk of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.”
Ethiopia’s Attorney General Gedion Timothewos admitted last month that there had been “isolated incidents” in which law enforcement “acted improperly”. But he said the government takes the issue of ethnic profiling very seriously and will set up a dedicated hotline for the public to report complaints.
“We are doing everything in our power to make sure that there will be no arbitrary or discriminatory measures,” he said, adding: “This is something the government has denounced.”
While the fighting has so far been limited to the Tigray region in the north, Tigray civilians in other parts of the country say they are feeling the fallout.
The 35-year-old director of an accounting firm – who, for fear of government reprisals, asked to be identified only by his first name, Sharon, which he also uses as a last name like many Ethiopians – said last month his home in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was raided by plainclothes security officers who tore up his mattress and sofa and smashed his washing machine.
“The problem here now is that if you have Tigray blood you are discriminated against,” said Mr. Sharon, who is of mixed Tigray and Amhara ethnicity. “This kind of fight will not stop.”
Mr. Sharon tried to help his sister when her house was also ransacked. A few days later, he disappeared and has not been heard from since, according to his family and close friends.
For nearly three decades, Tigrayans were at the center of power in Ethiopia after waging the guerrilla warfare that toppled the Marxist regime that ruled the country from the mid-1970s to 1991.
But after anti-government protests swept Mr. Abiy from power in 2018, leaders of the Tigrayan ethnic group were arrested and kicked out of key positions – opening a wide rift between the national government and the Tigray region, which is ruled by the Tigray. Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigray, the party which exercised national power.
While the government is wary of Tigrayans across Ethiopia supporting the liberation front, many of those interviewed said they have no affiliation with the party. Others said they were past or current members, but even so, that did not make them anti-government subversive.
“I was a member for 10 years, but I’m no longer directly involved,” said Lisanewerk.
The latest conflict has deepened the growing political divide in Africa’s second most populous country, between pro-centralization Ethiopians like Mr. Abiy and those who support ethnic autonomy, said Yohannes Gedamu, Ethiopian professor of political science at the Georgia Gwinnett College, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
The ethnocentric nature of Ethiopian politics makes “law enforcement and any criminal investigation difficult to conduct without examining the ethnic element,” he said. “It’s sad.”
In Addis Ababa, a state-backed condominium project sent a letter, which was seen by The New York Times, which suspended 10 Tigrayans, including drivers and land surveyors.
Tigrayan-owned security firms have been suspended in the capital, with diplomats at three embassies confirming that, as a result, they have had to search for new security firms.
The purge is also taking place at state-owned companies like Ethio Telecom, the country’s main internet and telephone provider. In the days following the start of the conflict in November, agents arrived at a branch of Ethio Telecom in Addis Ababa and arrested a maintenance manager and a senior manager, both of Tigrayan origin, according to one. employee who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
The chief executive of the company did not respond to requests for comment.
Authorities also targeted journalists. Since the start of the conflict, Bekalu Alamrew, journalist at Awlo Media Center, a Tigrayan-owned outlet, was detained for more than two weeks without being formally accused.
According to Muthoki Mumo, the sub-Saharan African representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, police accused him that he was in contact with the liberation front. This is “a strange allegation,” Ms. Mumo said, “given that journalists have to communicate with different political actors to do their jobs.” (Mr. Bekalu has since been released.)
The authorities also recently stopped other journalists (most of the Tigrayan, but also the one who was not but who reported on Tigrayan’s problems) And they excluded a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, a political organization headquartered in Brussels.
The mistreatment of Tigrayans in Ethiopia is now worrying their families living abroad.
Mahlet Gebremedhin, 26, who lives in Baltimore, said a cousin who owns a mattress business in Addis Ababa was arrested on November 19 and has not been heard from since. Authorities told another family member that his company’s accounts were being investigated to see if he was helping the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
The conflict is also affecting Tigrayans who wish to leave Ethiopia. Civil aviation authorities have started requiring Ethiopian passengers leaving the country to show not only their passports, but also their identity cards, which indicate their ethnicity – according to a letter from the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. man seen by The Times.
Daniel Bekele, who heads the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, said in an interview that the commission was “alarmed by the growing number of complaints from people who have been prevented from traveling, including on work missions, for a medical treatment or studies ”.
After raising the issue with the government, Bekele said authorities had stopped verifying the ethnic identity of travelers – even as other Tigrayans continued to report otherwise.
Even the CEO of the national airline, Ethiopian Airlines, who is of Tigrayan descent, was banned from leaving the country earlier this month, according to an airline pilot and a foreign diplomat who spoke under on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. The pilot said CEO Tewolde GebreMariam was barred from boarding a flight to Paris on November 8 due to his close ties to senior members of the TPLF, Mr Tewolde himself did not could be reached for comment.
Henok Sirak, an airline spokesperson, declined to comment.
Reports also indicate that the Tigrayans are being eliminated from the Ethiopian armed forces.
Yared, who also only gave his first name for fear of reprisal, said his father, a federal army communications operator, traveled north of the border with Tigray with his unit on November 2. . But on November 9, he texted. that his phone was confiscated and that he was in jail. He has not heard from his father since.
Mr Lisanewerk, the theologian, said his recent experience had weakened his faith in his own country. He said his father fought for his country against the military regime that was overthrown in 1991, but today his own countrymen treat his people like an alien entity.
“To tell the truth, I’m not Ethiopian,” he said. “I am Tigrayan now.”
Simon Marks reported from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya.
